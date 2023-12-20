The Exciting Lineup of Netflix Shows to Look Forward to in 2024

2024 is shaping up to be an incredible year for Netflix originals. From new releases to highly anticipated returns, there’s something for everyone. Let’s take a closer look at some of the best shows coming to Netflix this year.

First up is “Fool Me Once,” a limited series starting on January 1. This thrilling show follows the story of a home intruder caught on a nanny cam who turns out to be someone that was presumed dead. Brace yourself for unexpected twists and turns.

On January 4, get ready for “The Brothers Sun,” an action-packed series that promises to bring the heat during the coldest time of the year. If you’re looking for an adrenaline boost, this is the show for you.

Fans of Sofia Vergara will be delighted with “Griselda,” releasing on January 25. From the creators of Narcos, this series delves into the captivating life of Griselda Blanco. Prepare to be captivated the power and allure of this character.

On February 22, Netflix is bringing back “The Last Airbender” in a live-action series. After the mixed reception of the movie adaptation, expectations are high for this latest endeavor. Will it live up to the beloved animated series? Only time will tell.

Mark March 21 on your calendars for “3 Body Problem.” Produced the creators of Game of Thrones, this science fiction-y historical drama is based on a book Liu Cixin. With a star-studded cast and intriguing premise, this is a show worth getting excited about.

Fans of “Bridgerton” will have to exercise patience as the third season will be split into two parts, with the first part releasing on May 16 and the second part on June 13. Penelope and Colin’s storylines are expected to take center stage, and fans of the book series are eagerly anticipating key moments.

While a release date is yet to be confirmed, “The Umbrella Academy” season 4 is highly anticipated. This eccentric superhero series never fails to surprise, and fans can’t wait to see where the story goes next.

As we embark on a new year, Netflix is bringing an impressive lineup of shows that promise to entertain, captivate, and keep us glued to our screens. Get ready for an unforgettable year of binge-watching!