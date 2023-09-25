Top 5 Netflix Original Action Films to Watch

If you’re a fan of adrenaline-pumping action and explosive films, then Netflix has got you covered. Over the years, Netflix has produced a range of action movies, from big-budget blockbusters to international thrillers influenced the best martial arts and crime films. Here are my top five Netflix original action films to date.

Coming in at number five is “Gunpowder Milkshake,” directed Navot Papushado. The film stars Karen Gillan as Sam, a gun for hire who defies orders to save the life of a young girl and goes on the run. She seeks help from her childhood allies and a secret, female-led assassin organization. “Gunpowder Milkshake” boasts stylish visuals, a quality score, and intense shoot-out set pieces that rival those of its franchise competitors. With a talented cast including Lena Headey, Michelle Yeoh, Carla Gugino, Angela Bassett, and Paul Giamatti, this film is a must-watch for action fans.

At number four is “Blood & Gold,” directed Peter Thorwarth. Set during World War II, the film follows German deserter Heinrich as he is saved a courageous farmer named Elsa. Soon, they find themselves caught up in a hunt for hidden treasure, facing off against Nazis and fed-up villagers. “Blood & Gold” combines classic Western elements with a modern, ultra-violent flair reminiscent of Quentin Tarantino’s films. If you enjoy pulpy action and killing Nazis, this movie is right up your alley.

Taking the third spot is “The Night Comes For Us,” directed Timo Tjahjanto. Inspired the influential action film “The Raid: Redemption,” this Indonesian crime thriller follows Ito, a gangland enforcer. After his village is destroyed, Ito embarks on a path to redemption as he tries to save a young girl. “The Night Comes For Us” features intense gun-fu violence and close-quartered fight choreography that will satisfy any action enthusiast.

Although we’ve covered only three films so far, these Netflix originals promise non-stop action, intense performances, and captivating storylines. Whether you’re a fan of shoot-outs, revenge plots, or martial arts, these films have something for everyone. So grab some popcorn, dim the lights, and enjoy the thrilling ride.

Sources:

– “Gunpowder Milkshake” (Netflix / Studio Canal)

– “Blood & Gold” (Netflix 2023)

– “The Night Comes For Us” (Netflix)