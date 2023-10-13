The Best Films Coming to Streaming Platforms in October 2023

Netflix may get most of the attention, but it’s hardly a one-stop shop for cinephiles looking to stream essential classic and contemporary films. Each streaming platform has its own niche of film offerings. Here’s a guide for October 2023 to help you decide which platform is right for you.

“The Pigeon Tunnel” (dir. Errol Morris, 2023)

Errol Morris’ documentary “The Pigeon Tunnel” offers an interview with the late John le Carré, providing a candid and lively portrait of the spy author. The film is a thrilling story of self-invention about the ultimate master of the spy genre. It will be available to stream on October 20.

“Kuroneko” (dir. Kaneto Shindō, 1968)

The Criterion Channel is embracing the spooky season with its October 2023 slate. The lineup includes a series of ’90s horror films, art-house horror, pre-code horror, and technothrillers. Highlights of the series include “Kuroneko,” a must-watch for cat-lovers, and a Linda Darnell retrospective. All films will be available to stream on October 1.

“Haunted Mansion” (dir. Justin Simien, 2023)

Justin Simien’s take on “The Haunted Mansion” promises to be the spookiest movie of the year. With Jared Leto as the Hatbox Ghost, audiences can anticipate twisted shenanigans that will make their kids want to sleep with the lights on. While the film may not live up to the anticipation, it’s the only new Halloween-themed movie on Disney Plus. It will be available to stream on October 4.

“The Empty Man” (dir. David Prior, 2020)

David Prior’s horror film, “The Empty Man,” tells the story of a Missouri detective who gets in over his head. This bone-chilling film was released during the COVID pandemic and offers a chilling viewing experience. It will be available to stream on Hulu.

Sources:

– Apple TV+

– The Criterion Channel

– Disney Plus

– Hulu