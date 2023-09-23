The Best Movies to Watch Before They Leave Streaming Services

As October approaches and Halloween draws near, it’s time to make the most of the movies available on streaming services before they disappear. From feel-good classics to side-splitting comedies and modern classics, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are the top movies to watch before they leave streaming services at the end of September.

First up is “Rocky,” a 1976 sports drama directed John G. Avildsen. Starring Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, and Carl Weathers, this film tells the story of an underdog boxer who gets a shot at the world heavyweight championship. “Rocky” is not just a boxing movie; it’s a heartfelt portrayal of hope and resilience in the face of adversity. It’s a reminder of the power of believing in oneself and taking chances in life.

Next on the list is “Miami Vice,” a 2006 crime thriller directed Michael Mann. Featuring Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell, this film is a modern adaptation of the 1984 crime drama series. What sets “Miami Vice” apart is its unique visual style and atmospheric portrayal of the crime genre. With its experiment in digital photography, the movie offers a distinct and cool vibe that is incomparable to other crime dramas of its time.

For fans of fantasy action-adventures, “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” is a must-watch. Directed Guy Ritchie and starring Charlie Hunnam, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, and Djimon Hounsou, this visually stunning adaptation of the Arthurian legend brings a fresh take on the classic tale. While the script may have its flaws, the film’s use of digital filmmaking techniques and captivating visuals make it a feast for the eyes.

Lastly, we have “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” a delightful comedy directed Wes Anderson. Set in a fictional Eastern European hotel of the 1930s, the film follows the adventures of a legendary concierge and a young lobby boy. With its signature Wes Anderson style, “The Grand Budapest Hotel” is a whimsical and charming film that showcases Anderson’s unique storytelling and visual aesthetic.

Make sure to catch these movies on Netflix, Max, and Hulu before they leave the streaming services at the end of September. Don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy these cinematic gems before they’re gone.

