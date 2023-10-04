New and Exciting Titles Coming to Netflix in October

October brings a plethora of new and enticing titles to Netflix. From documentaries to dramas, there is something for everyone this month. Here are our top picks for October’s most promising additions to the streaming service.

“The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile”

This documentary follows the life of country music singer Tanya Tucker, her struggles with substance abuse and bad relationships, and her journey to find her voice again. The film revolves around the recording and release of Tucker’s 2019 comeback album, with the help of modern alt-country stars Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings. It is a touching story about an artist’s resilience and the support she receives from two famous fans.

“Lupin” Part 3

After a long hiatus, the hit French adventure series “Lupin” returns for seven more episodes of high-stakes heists and social commentary. Omar Sy reprises his role as Assane Diop, a criminal mastermind inspired the gentleman thief Arsène Lupin. The twisty plot jumps between thrilling caper sequences and exploration of Assane’s past as the son of a Senegalese immigrant. The new set of episodes sees Assane on the run, plotting his next moves, while becoming a national folk hero.

“Fair Play”

This edgy drama delves into the world of hedge fund analysts and their complicated relationships. Emily and Luke, played Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich, respectively, engage in a passionate secret love affair that starts to unravel when Emily is promoted to a supervisory position. The film examines the impact of money, power, and gender roles on their relationship and poses the question of whether their romance and careers can withstand Emily’s sudden success.

“The Fall of the House of Usher”

The latest installment in Mike Flanagan’s literary horror mini-series for Netflix takes inspiration from Edgar Allan Poe’s short story of the same name. The series adds a twist of social satire with gothic elements. Bruce Greenwood portrays Roderick Usher, the head of a wealthy family involved in the pharmaceutical industry. When his children begin to die, he recounts his tragic life to attorney C. Auguste Dupin, played Carl Lumbly. The series incorporates elements from other Poe stories and is set in the modern-day with a stellar cast including Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino, and Mary McDonnell.

“Pain Hustlers”

In this drama, Emily Blunt and Chris Evans portray persuasive pharmaceutical salespeople amidst America’s opioid crisis. Directed David Yates, known for his work on the Harry Potter franchise, and scripted Wells Tower, the film is based on Evan Hughes’s nonfiction book. It sheds light on the greed and lax ethics that contributed to the overprescribing of painkillers, similar to films like “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “The Big Short”.

These are just a few highlights of the new titles coming to Netflix in October. Be sure to check them out and see what else sparks your interest on the streaming platform.

