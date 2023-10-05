New Titles Coming to Streaming Services in October

Every month, streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max add new movies and TV shows to their libraries. Here are some of the most promising new titles coming to these streaming platforms in October.

New to Amazon Prime Video

“Totally Killer” is a quirky horror-comedy film set in the 1980s. The story follows Jamie, played Kiernan Shipka, a rebellious teenager who travels back in time to 1987 to stop a string of murders. Along the way, Jamie must navigate the cultural differences between the 2020s and the politically incorrect era of the 1980s.

Other titles arriving on Amazon Prime Video in October include “Make Me Scream,” “Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe,” and “Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe.”

New to Apple TV+

Based on a Bonnie Garmus novel, “Lessons in Chemistry” is a mini-series starring Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott, a chemist struggling to be taken seriously in the sexist 1950s scientific community. After being fired from her lab, Elizabeth reinvents herself as the host of a science-focused TV cooking show. The series explores themes of independence and defiance of societal norms.

Additionally, Apple TV+ will be adding titles such as “The Pigeon Tunnel,” “Shape Island: Creepy Cave Crawl,” and “The Enfield Poltergeist” to its streaming library in October.

New to Disney+

Season 2 of “Loki,” part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be available for streaming in October. The series continues to explore the multiverse and follows Loki, played Tom Hiddleston, and Mobius M. Mobius, played Owen Wilson, as they navigate through different worlds to save the day.

Other titles joining Disney+ in October include “Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats” and “Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari.”

New to Hulu

A new adaptation of R.L. Stine’s “Goosebumps” novels will be available for streaming on Hulu. The series follows a high school English teacher, played Justin Long, who encounters haunted objects that put the community in danger. Unlike the original 1990s anthology TV series, this version features a larger serialized story.

Additional titles coming to Hulu in October include “Ash vs. Evil Dead,” “Crazy Fun Park,” and “Stephen King’s Rose Red.”

New to HBO Max

The second season of “Our Flag Means Death” continues the story of a misfit group of pirates led Captain Stede Bonnet, played Rhys Darby. The show delves into themes of living outside societal norms and features a sweet love story.

Another highly anticipated title on HBO Max in October is “The Gilded Age,” created Julian Fellowes, the creator of “Downton Abbey.” Set in New York City in the 1880s, the series explores the high society of the era and the clash between old and new money. Carrie Coon stars as a social climber married to a wealthy tycoon.

These are just a few highlights of the new titles coming to streaming services in October. Whether you’re in the mood for horror, historical drama, or superhero adventures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

