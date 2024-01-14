Save Big on VR Headsets and Portable Speakers

Looking for great deals on virtual reality headsets and portable speakers? We’ve got you covered. Check out these amazing discounts on the Meta Quest 2 and Bang and Olufsen’s Beosound Explore.

The Meta Quest 2, known for its affordability and ease of use, is now available for only $249. With a $50 Meta Store credit included when purchased from Walmart, the effective price is reduced to just $200. While it may not have all the features of the newer Quest 3, the Quest 2 still offers a wide range of VR experiences at lower specs. Meta has also been providing regular updates to enhance the headset’s performance.

If you’re in the market for a portable speaker, look no further than the discounted Beosound Explore Bang and Olufsen. This Bluetooth 5.2 speaker not only provides impressive sound quality but is also built to withstand the elements. With its rugged design and IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, you can take it anywhere without worry. And at its lowest price ever of $119.78, it’s a steal.

In addition to these major deals, there are other notable discounts worth considering. Amazon is currently selling Arcade1Up’s Capcom Legacy and Pac-Man arcade cabinets for $200 off, perfect for adding retro gaming to your collection. The Canon Ivy 2, a portable photo printer, is also available at a reduced price, making it easier to print your favorite photos. Huanuo’s dual monitor mount and Hoto’s electric screwdriver are also on sale, offering practical solutions for productivity and DIY projects.

Don’t miss out on these fantastic deals. Whether you’re a gaming enthusiast or just looking for quality audio devices, now is the perfect time to save big.