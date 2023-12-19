Top Viral Gifts of 2023 That Will Keep It Reel For Real in 2024

The internet has revolutionized the way we shop, and viral trends on social media platforms have become influential factors in our purchasing decisions. According to TikTok, people are increasingly likely to buy products they’ve seen on the app compared to other platforms. In 2023, several products took the internet storm, and if you’re looking for gifts for trendsetters or curious about what’s trending, these viral gifts will make a perfect choice for your loved ones in 2024.

Best for Music Enthusiasts: Audio-Technica Sound Burger Portable Bluetooth Turntable

Vinyl collection TikTok has become a treasure trove of music discoveries. Gift your loved one a piece of music history with Audio-Technica’s Sound Burger portable Bluetooth turntable. Originally introduced in the ’80s, this fan favorite made a triumphant return in 2022. Setting up and using the turntable is a breeze. Just connect it to your Bluetooth speaker, place your favorite vinyl record, and enjoy a nostalgia-filled trip. Even if you already own a turntable, the Sound Burger makes for a great sub-$200 gift that will spark discussions among audio enthusiasts.

Best Water Bottle: Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle

While the popular Stanley Quecher won’t arrive in time for Christmas, the Owala FreeSip has gained immense popularity this year. The FreeSip spout allows you to either chug or sip your beverage, and it keeps your drinks cold for up to 24 hours. This bottle features a wide mouth that easily accommodates ice cubes and makes cleaning a breeze. With a push-to-open lid and a secure carrying loop, the Owala FreeSip is the perfect water bottle for the gym or as a practical gift.

Best Nugget Ice Maker: GE Profile Opal 2.0

Pebble or nugget ice has become a sensation on platforms like #watertok. If you want to enjoy the perfect nugget ice at home, the GE Profile Opal 2.0 is the ultimate smart ice maker. This device can be controlled via phone or connected to your voice assistant, making it convenient and easy to use. With its premium stainless steel construction and user-friendly features like a detachable water tank, the Opal 2.0 stands out as one of the most recommended ice makers for gifting.

Best LEGO Set: LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet

For the crafty individuals in your life, a LEGO set offers endless possibilities. The LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet, priced under $100, adds a touch of charm and creativity to any home. This alternative to real flowers features posable petals, adjustable stem lengths, and allows your loved ones to showcase their creativity in a unique way.

Best Spin Scrubber: SCRUBTASTIC Electric Spin Scrubber

Cleaning can be a relaxing activity, and #Cleantok has become a popular corner of the internet. For tackling tough shower cleaning tasks, the SCRUBTASTIC Electric Spin Scrubber is a game-changer. With its adjustable handle, three interchangeable heads, and rechargeable design, this scrubber makes cleaning a breeze. Just make sure your loved ones avoid creating any hazardous concoctions.

Best Kitchen Gadget: Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1, 8 Blade Vegetable Chopper

If your friends or family members struggle with their knife skills, the Mueller Pro-Series Vegetable Chopper is a must-have kitchen gadget. It effortlessly cubes cheese, shreds carrots, and dices onions with ease. The accompanying container is perfect for storage or keeping ingredients organized before cooking. The satisfying thud of slamming the lid adds a touch of excitement to food preparation.

Best Mega-Viral Product: Solo Stove Ranger 2.0

While this product might arrive after Christmas, it’s worth mentioning due to its viral moment on TikTok, fueled a smart marketing campaign featuring Snoop Dogg. The Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 is a must-have for outdoor enthusiasts and those who love cozy bonfires and camping adventures. Its innovative design and efficient performance make it a top choice for creating memorable outdoor experiences.

In conclusion, these viral gifts of 2023 are sure to impress your loved ones in 2024. Whether you’re shopping for music lovers, fitness enthusiasts, or creative individuals, these products offer a blend of practicality, innovation, and trendy appeal. Stay ahead of the curve and surprise your friends and family with these top viral gifts.