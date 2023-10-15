The Best Horror TV Shows to Watch on Netflix

If you’re looking for a scary show to watch this spooky season, look no further than Netflix. With their wide range of horror shows, there’s something for every horror fan. From horror auteurs to breakout hits and even horror comedy procedurals, Netflix has it all.

One of the standout horror anthologies on Netflix is Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. Although del Toro himself doesn’t contribute creatively, the show features a dream team of directors who bring their signature stylistic flair to the stories. With a mix of original tales and classic horror fables, this anthology has something for everyone.

Another must-watch horror TV show on Netflix is The Haunting of Hill House. Showrunner Mike Flanagan transforms Shirley Jackson’s classic horror novel into a gripping family drama. Following the Crain siblings as they confront their haunted past, the show combines scares with themes of longing and loss.

For an international horror series, Hellbound is a Korean dark fantasy drama that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The show explores a scenario where people are condemned to hell and face brutal attacks from smoke demons. As society transforms in the wake of this terror, Hellbound delves into the emotional and thrilling consequences.

Marianne is another hidden gem on Netflix that delivers scares without holding back. The show follows an acclaimed horror writer as she discovers that her stories may have come to life in her hometown. With an Alan Wake-esque plot, Marianne is wickedly focused and terrifyingly good.

These are just a few of the best horror TV shows on Netflix right now. Whether you’re a fan of anthologies, gothic horror, international series, or hidden gems, there’s something for everyone to enjoy on the platform.

