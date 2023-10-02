What’s Streaming in October 2023: Evil Dead, Back to the Future, Polite Society, Haunted Mansion, and Star Trek

October is here, and with it comes a fresh batch of exciting films and TV shows streaming on various platforms. Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect to see on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Max, Paramount+, Shudder, and Peacock this month.

Netflix has quite a collection of new additions, including fan-favorite films like “The Adventures of Tintin,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” series, “Dune” (2021), “Gladiator,” “War of the Worlds,” and “It Follows.” Not to mention, the animated spy adventure “Spy Kids” trilogy will also be available, bringing nostalgia for those who grew up with the films.

Prime Video has a line-up that is worth checking out. In addition to the James Bond movies, they will be adding classics like “Casino Royale,” “For Your Eyes Only,” and “Goldfinger.” Other notable additions include “Green Lantern,” “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” “Suicide Squad,” and the highly anticipated “Renfield.”

Hulu will be offering some frightful viewing experiences with horror flicks like “The Exorcism Of Emily Rose,” “Exorcist: The Beginning,” “Star Trek” (2009), “Interview With the Vampire,” and “Shaun Of The Dead.” Additionally, fans of “Hobo With A Shotgun” will be delighted to know that it will be available on October 15.

Disney+ continues to bring family-friendly content, with “Haunted Mansion” being the highlight of the month. Marvel fans will also be excited to see the release of “Loki Season 2” and “Goosebumps” series. And don’t forget to mark your calendars for “Werewolf Night in Color” and “LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red.”

Max has a mix of classic and newer films, including “Blade Runner 2049,” “Final Destination” series, “Pet Sematary” series, “Scream” series, “Freddy vs. Jason,” “The Lost Boys,” and the highly anticipated “Meg 2: The Trench.”

Paramount+ brings back the iconic Indiana Jones with “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark,” and “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.”

Last but not least, Shudder caters to horror enthusiasts with a wide range of scary movies. This month, they will be adding “Evil Dead II,” “The Gate,” “Killer Klowns From Outer Space,” “Lake Mungo,” and “Lords of Salem,” to name a few.

With so many exciting titles hitting the streaming platforms this October, it’s safe to say there will be something for everyone to enjoy. So grab your popcorn, get cozy, and get ready to embark on some thrilling adventures from the comfort of your own home.

