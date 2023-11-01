Top Streaming Picks for November 2023

Welcome to our curated list of the best streaming movies and TV shows coming to your favorite platforms this November! We’ve scoured Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Max, Paramount+, Shudder, and Peacock to bring you the most exciting and highly anticipated content in the sci-fi, fantasy, and horror genres. Whether you’re a fan of action-packed adventures, heartwarming animations, or terrifying thrillers, we’ve got something for everyone.

Here are some of the highlights:

Netflix: Get ready for a thrilling month on Netflix, with the arrival of “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” “Drag Me to Hell,” and “Insidious: The Red Door.” Plus, don’t miss the highly anticipated documentary “Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre” and the new series “Squid Game: The Challenge.”

Prime Video: Prime Video is bringing the heat this month with classics like “Batman” and “Jurassic Park” joining the library. And make sure to mark your calendar for the release of “007: Road To A Million” and the new season of “American Horror Story.”

Hulu: Hulu is the place to be for all your sci-fi and horror needs. Catch fan favorites like “Edge of Tomorrow,” “Alien vs. Predator,” and the holiday classics “Elf” and “The Polar Express.”

Disney+: Marvel fans, get ready for a treat! “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is swinging onto Disney+ this November. And don’t miss the second season of “Behind the Attraction” and the new series “The Naughty Nine.”

Max: Max is delivering the goods with “Aliens,” “The Truman Show,” and the heartwarming “How to Train Your Dragon.” Plus, get ready for a festive season with classics like “A Christmas Carol” and “The Polar Express.”

Paramount+: Paramount+ has got you covered with some cult classics like “Aeon Flux,” “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back,” and “The Truman Show.” It’s the perfect time to revisit these fan favorites.

Shudder: Horror fans, rejoice! Shudder is bringing the scares with films like “Anna and the Apocalypse,” “I Am Not A Serial Killer,” and “The Wretched.” You won’t want to miss these spine-chilling offerings.

Peacock: Get ready for some family fun on Peacock with movies like “Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs,” “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch,” and “Despicable Me.” And don’t forget to catch “Jurassic World Dominion” for some dinosaur action.

That’s just a taste of what’s coming to streaming this November. Get your popcorn ready and settle in for a month of thrilling adventures, heartwarming stories, and terrifying scares. Happy streaming!

FAQ:

Q: Where can I watch “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”?

A: “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” is available to stream on Netflix.

Q: When will “Spider-Man: Far From Home” be available on Disney+?

A: “Spider-Man: Far From Home” will be available on Disney+ in November.

Q: Where can I watch “Edge of Tomorrow”?

A: “Edge of Tomorrow” is available to stream on Hulu.

Q: What new shows are coming to Paramount+?

A: Paramount+ is adding new shows such as “Aeon Flux” and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back” in November.

Q: Can I watch “Jurassic World Dominion” on Peacock?

A: Yes, “Jurassic World Dominion” will be available to stream on Peacock in November.