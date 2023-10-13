A Horror Fan’s Guide to the Best Free Streaming Movies

Looking for a scary movie to watch on a Friday the 13th or anytime during the spooky month of October? Look no further! We have compiled a list of the best horror movies available for free streaming right now. Whether you prefer psychological horror or classic monster movies, there’s something for everyone.

First on our list is “The Exorcist III” (1990), available on Pluto TV. This underrated gem is a sequel that ignores the disastrous second installment and takes the franchise in a different direction. With great performances from George C. Scott and Brad Dourif, this movie focuses on psychological horror rather than slasher gore.

For a werewolf movie with a twist, check out “Ginger Snaps” (2000) on Tubi. This Canadian supernatural horror film uses lycanthropy as a metaphor for puberty, creating a unique and macabre coming-of-age story. Emily Perkins and Katharine Isabelle deliver standout performances as sisters navigating their transformation.

If you prefer creepy over scary, “The Love Witch” (2016) on Tubi is the perfect choice. Set in the 1960s, this Technicolor nightmare follows a young witch named Elaine on her hunt for all-consuming love. Samantha Robinson gives a captivating and wickedly hilarious performance in this campy instant classic.

Next up is “They Live” (1988) on Tubi, a sci-fi film that satirizes Ronald Reagan’s America. Wrestler Roddy Piper stars as a drifter who discovers that aliens are manipulating society through subliminal messages in TV advertisements. This movie combines campy fun with a thought-provoking message.

For a haunting and atmospheric experience, watch “Carnival of Souls” (1962) on Pluto TV. This B-movie achieves more than its constraints should allow, following the story of Mary who starts seeing apparitions after surviving a car accident. The haunting score adds to the overall creepy atmosphere of this hidden gem.

“The Changeling” (1980) on Tubi is another must-watch film for horror enthusiasts. George C. Scott delivers a captivating performance as a composer who moves into a stately house and starts uncovering its grim history. This underrated favorite is a masterclass in mood and terror.

If you’re in the mood for a horror-comedy, “Frogs” (1972) on Pluto TV is the perfect choice. This eco-horror classic follows a photographer played Sam Elliott who becomes entangled with a wealthy family getting their comeuppance from nature. With plenty of humor and memorable scenes, it’s a fun watch.

For fans of classic monsters, “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” (1992) on Pluto TV is a must-see. Though not director Francis Ford Coppola’s strongest work, it excels in creating an over-the-top, grandiose mood. Gary Oldman’s theatrical portrayal of Dracula and Winona Ryder’s performance as Mina make this film a feast for the eyes.

Finally, for a thrilling zombie movie, watch “Train to Busan” (2016) on Tubi. This South Korean film offers a fresh take on the zombie genre, combining intense action with emotional storytelling. It’s a rollercoaster ride that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

So, whether you’re in the mood for psychological horror, werewolves, witches, aliens, ghosts, eco-horror, vampires, or zombies, these free streaming movies have got you covered. Happy watching!

Definitions:

– Psychological horror: A subgenre of horror that focuses on creating fear through the character’s psyche, often delving into themes of madness and paranoia.

– Lycanthropy: The ability to transform into a werewolf or the mental illness where a person believes they are a wolf or other animal.

– Campy: Referring to something being deliberately exaggerated or theatrical, often with ironic humor.

– B-movie: A low-budget movie, typically associated with genres like horror or science fiction.

– Eco-horror: A subgenre of horror that focuses on environmental themes, often depicting nature turning against humans.

