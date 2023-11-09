Working Hard: The Key to Entrepreneurial Success

Despite the ongoing debates about work-life balance in India sparked Narayan Murthy’s recent comments, it appears that the world’s most successful entrepreneurs unanimously believe that significant achievements come at a cost. LinkedIn founder, Reid Hoffman, asserts that work-life balance is a concept foreign to founders, as they must dedicate themselves fully to their entrepreneurial ventures.

During a talk on entrepreneurship at Stanford, Hoffman dismissed the idea of balance, claiming that it is only outsiders who believe founders can have it. He shared a humorous anecdote about a conversation with the governor of Colorado, who touted the state’s balanced lifestyle as an appealing factor for entrepreneurs. According to Hoffman, any founder who speaks of balance is not fully committed to winning. The truly exceptional entrepreneurs invest their time, energy, and resources wholeheartedly into building their companies.

Hoffman clarified that this intense lifestyle may not endure for an extended period, but during the crucial stages of founding a business, founders must be willing to make sacrifices and prioritize their work. While occasional breaks and personal engagements are not entirely ruled out, entrepreneurs must remain laser-focused on their businesses due to the inherent challenges and risks involved.

Reid Hoffman’s credibility on this matter is undeniable. As the founder of LinkedIn, he worked tirelessly for 14 years before achieving remarkable success. Despite initially languishing in relative obscurity, LinkedIn became a mainstream platform in 2008, went public in 2011, and was ultimately acquired Microsoft for an astounding $26 billion in 2016. Hoffman’s persistence and unwavering dedication allowed him to build a company that catapulted his own net worth to over $5 billion (Rs. 40,000 crore).

Narayan Murthy’s call for young Indians to work 70 hours a week is likely an echo of Hoffman’s sentiments. As an entrepreneur who faced countless challenges and worked tirelessly to transform Infosys into an extraordinary success, Murthy understands the importance of putting in long hours and overcoming insurmountable odds. For the nation to witness the emergence of numerous Infosys-like triumphs, aspiring entrepreneurs must adopt a similar mindset and exhibit the same work ethic.

