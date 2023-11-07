The Best Black Friday TV Deals: Massive Savings on Top Brands

Black Friday is just a couple of weeks away, and shoppers around the world are already gearing up for some early deals. While gamers are excited about discounts on popular titles and accessories, another group of shoppers is ready to take advantage of the best Black Friday TV deals. With massive savings on top brands like Amazon Fire, Sony, LG, Samsung, and more, this is the perfect time to upgrade your entertainment setup.

Amazon, one of the biggest retailers, is offering some of the biggest Black Friday TV deals this year. Starting on November 17th, customers will have more days to shop and save. Some of the notable deals include a 48% discount on the Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, bringing the price down to $269.99. There’s also an 18% off deal on the LG G3 Series 65-Inch Class OLED evo 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen TV, now priced at $2,296.99. And if you’re on a budget, you can grab the INSIGNIA 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for just $199, a noticeable 33% discount.

Best Buy is also offering great deals on TVs right now. You can save $170 on the Samsung 75″ Class TU690T Crystal UHD 4K Smart Tizen TV, now priced at $579.99. The LG 48″ Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV is discounted $750, bringing the price down to $549.99. Customers looking for a larger screen can take advantage of the $350 off deal on the LG 86” Class UR7800 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, now priced at $899.99.

Samsung is not to be left behind, with big deals on their top-selling TVs. Select The Frame TVs are available with up to $1,000 off, starting at $599.99. Shoppers can also get up to $2,000 off select Samsung Neo QLED TVs, with prices starting from $999.99.

Sony is offering savings in the hundreds on their website, though their Black Friday deals haven’t been announced yet. Some of the current deals include $500 off the BRAVIA XR 65” Class A80L OLED 4K HDR Google TV and $250 off the 75” Class X77L 4K HDR LED Google TV.

Walmart is also slashing prices for their annual holiday sales extravaganza. Early TV deals include $1,100 off the Sony 85” Class BRAVIA XR X93L Mini LED 4K HDR Smart Google TV and $750 off the SAMSUNG 85″ Class LS03B The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV.

This is just a taste of the incredible TV deals available this Black Friday. Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end Smart TV, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss out on these massive savings!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: When is Black Friday?

A: Black Friday falls on the day after Thanksgiving, which is typically the fourth Friday in November.

Q: Are these deals available in-store or online?

A: Most retailers offer both in-store and online deals for Black Friday. However, it’s always a good idea to check with specific retailers for their policies.

Q: How long do Black Friday deals last?

A: While some deals may be available for a limited time, Black Friday deals generally last from the day after Thanksgiving through the weekend. However, it’s worth noting that some retailers extend their sales beyond the traditional Black Friday timeframe.

Q: Can I return items purchased on Black Friday?

A: Return policies vary retailer, but generally, items purchased on Black Friday are subject to the same return policies as other purchases. It’s advisable to review the return policy of each retailer before making a purchase.

Q: Are these deals available internationally?

A: The deals mentioned in this article are based on US retailers. Availability and pricing may vary in different countries. We recommend checking with local retailers or visiting their websites to find deals in your region.