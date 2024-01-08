2023 Golden Globes Fashion: A Recap of the Best-Dressed Celebrities

From bold color choices to unique styling, the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet was filled with stunning fashion moments. Let’s take a look back at some of the best-dressed celebrities who graced the event, showcasing their individual style and embracing emerging trends.

Laverne Cox, the host of last year’s red carpet coverage, wowed in a vintage blue gown John Galliano. Jessica Chastain turned heads in a sheer strapless sequined gown, complete with intricate embellishments. Emma D’Arcy made a statement in an oversized black tuxedo paired with a bold purple hairstyle and bright rubber gloves.

Selena Gomez opted for a dark purple strapless gown with oversized sleeves, while Donald Glover stood out in a white ensemble, a refreshing departure from the classic black tuxedo. Andrew Garfield made a fashion-forward choice with a burnt orange suit, showcasing his unique style.

Michelle Yeoh looked stunning in a blue sparkling gown with a peplum detail, while Margot Robbie exuded elegance in a pink and silver custom Chanel couture gown. Lily James radiated glamour in a red strapless ballgown, complete with intricate cut-out details.

Anya Taylor-Joy embraced a yellow cropped top and floor-length skirt combination, accessorized with a diamond choker. Daisy Edgar-Jones channeled a Victorian-inspired look in a ruffled ballgown skirt. Hilary Swank, who recently announced her pregnancy, embraced a dark green gown while cradling her baby bump.

Salma Hayek chose a sheer sequin-embellished gown with cap sleeves, and Quinta Brunson stunned in a black and pink tulle mermaid gown. Heidi Klum turned heads in a silver sequin mini dress with a vibrant purple feather boa detail.

The red carpet also saw Billy Porter’s iconic style, as he donned a hot pink velvet suit-ballgown ensemble with silver platform sequin heels. Viola Davis looked regal in a stunning blue gown, while Angela Bassett sparkled in a silver halter neck gown.

Michelle Williams radiated glamour in a nude ruffled statement dress, while Niecy Nash opted for a glittering purple gown paired with a structured plum cape. Letitia Wright embraced vibrant orange with a slit gown, and Elizabeth Debicki looked elegant in a strapless pink dress.

Claire Danes stood out in a unique pale pink dress with floral details, and Liza Koshy made a bold statement in a sheer black lace gown with a daring cut-out thong detail. Monica Barbaro captivated with a strapless red tulle gown, complemented her red lipstick and sleek bob hairstyle.

The 2023 Golden Globes red carpet showcased a diverse range of fashion choices, pushing boundaries and embracing individuality. These celebrities left a lasting impact with their impeccable style, setting the stage for an exciting year in fashion.