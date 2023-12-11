Stars Shine in Dazzling Holiday Attire at Fashion Awards and Red Carpet Events

December brings with it the festive spirit of the holiday season, and Hollywood celebrities are embracing the occasion with their glamorous outfits and glitzy parties. This week, the red carpet witnessed an array of stunning looks as celebrities opted for dramatic ensembles that featured voluminous silhouettes, bold colors, and intricate motifs.

Amal Clooney stole the limelight at the 2023 Fashion Awards in London, dazzling in a glittering gold Atelier Versace gown. The gown exuded such radiance that it didn’t require any additional jewelry. Similarly, actor Taylor Russell turned heads in a Loewe creation at the same event. Her silky white gown boasted an intricate bodice adorned with crystal flowers, adding a touch of ethereal beauty to her look.

The overarching theme of the week was maximalism, with designs that were daring and extravagant yet managed to maintain a refined aesthetic. Fantasia Barrino wowed at The Color Purple premiere in Los Angeles, donning a sleek Sergio Hudson blazer and skirt covered entirely in polka dots. Kerry Washington opted for Prada’s blue cocktail gown with fabric floral appliqués at a Hollywood Reporter brunch, striking the perfect balance between texture and elegance.

Other notable style moments included Kristen Stewart’s bell-shaped tweed dress from Chanel, Kate Middleton’s head-to-toe cream caroling ensemble, and Adele’s pinstriped Schiaparelli suit. Each celebrity embraced their unique style, leaving a lasting impact on the fashion scene.

Which of these looks captivated you the most? Cast your vote below and check back on Friday to discover which ensemble stood out as the best of the week.