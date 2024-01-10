Stunning Red Carpet Looks at the Golden Globes 2024

The Golden Globes, known for its trendsetting red carpet looks, kicked off the awards season with a bang. From stunning gowns to eye-catching accessories, Hollywood’s biggest stars brought their A-game to the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Taylor Swift, nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, made a dazzling appearance in a glittering green Gucci gown. She completed her look with matching Christian Louboutin heels and cascading diamond earrings from De Beers. Swift’s overall ensemble exuded sultriness and sophistication.

Margot Robbie, known for her love of vintage Barbie looks, took inspiration from the 1977 Superstar Barbie. She wore a pink Armani Privé sequined gown and a tulle boa. The ensemble was completed with Manolo Blahnik shoes and over $3 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

Ayo Edebiri, winner of Best Actress in a Comedy for her role in “The Bear,” looked like a winner in her scarlet Prada dress and matching pumps. The elegant ensemble was perfectly complemented Boucheron tassel earrings.

Emma Stone, who won Best Actress in a Comedy for her performance in “Poor Things,” dazzled in a shimmering Louis Vuitton gown embroidered with pastel flowers. The plunging neckline and high center slit added to the glamour of her look.

Barry Keoghan continued his streak as one of Hollywood’s best-dressed men in a crimson Louis Vuitton suit. He paired the suit with patent leather Christian Louboutin boots, pearls, an Omega watch, and a single ruby earring, making a statement on the red carpet.

These were just a few of the many stunning looks at the Golden Globes 2024. Hollywood’s stars brought their fashion A-game, setting the stage for an exciting awards season. From glamorous gowns to striking accessories, the red carpet was a feast for the eyes.