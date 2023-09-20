The Top Documentaries to Watch on Netflix

Looking for some thought-provoking and enlightening content to watch on Netflix? We’ve rounded up a list of the top documentaries available on the platform that will captivate and inform you. Whether you’re interested in exploring true crime cases, uncovering history’s mysteries, or gaining insights into various subcultures, there’s something for everyone on this list.

One notable documentary is “Making a Murderer.” This gripping series examines the case of Steven Avery, who was wrongfully convicted of a crime and subsequently released, only to be arrested again under suspicious circumstances. The series raises questions about the fairness of the justice system and has sparked widespread public discussion.

For those interested in environmental issues, “Chasing Coral” is a must-watch. This documentary explores the devastating impact of coral bleaching on our oceans, shedding light on the urgent need for conservation efforts. The stunning visuals and captivating storytelling make it a compelling watch for nature enthusiasts and eco-conscious individuals.

Additionally, “Icarus” delves into the world of sports and doping. The film follows the journey of an amateur cyclist who decides to experiment with performance-enhancing drugs and uncovers a major scandal that shakes the foundations of international sports.

If you’re fascinated true crime, “The Staircase” is a riveting series that chronicles the real-life trial of novelist Michael Peterson. This documentary provides an in-depth look at the investigation and legal proceedings surrounding the mysterious death of Peterson’s wife, presenting different theories and leaving viewers with plenty of room for speculation.

In conclusion, Netflix offers a wide range of compelling documentaries that cover various topics and genres. Whether you’re seeking to gain knowledge, explore different perspectives, or simply be entertained, these documentaries are sure to provide a fulfilling and thought-provoking viewing experience.

