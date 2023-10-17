Easy and Affordable DIY Fall Decorations for Your Dorm Room

Finding the perfect decor for your dorm room can be a challenge, especially when you want to add a festive touch for the fall season. While it may be tempting to fill your Amazon cart with cute fall decorations, there are more affordable and fun options available. So why not break out some arts and crafts to get into the holiday spirit? Here are some easy and affordable DIY fall decorations that will make your dorm room Halloween-ready.

One adorable craft idea is making paper ghosts. This inexpensive DIY project only requires newspaper or book pages, clothespins, cotton string, scissors, a hole puncher, and a pencil. By creating a garland with these materials, you can add a perfect touch of Halloween to any doorway or window.

Another fun and easy craft is making yarn pumpkins. This activity can be a great way to bond with your roommates or friends. To make these cute pumpkins, you’ll need orange yarn, green yarn, a fishing line, a book, and scissors. They make for charming decorations and add a festive atmosphere to your dorm room.

If you want to add a Halloween spirit to your bedroom or living room, try making a no-sew ghost pillow. You can easily find the necessary materials at stores like Target, Walmart, Michaels Craft Store, or Dollar Tree. This craft requires a foam skull, super-soft car sham, hot glue, black felt, and scissors. The end result will be a spooky and cozy pillow that complements your Halloween decor.

For those looking for a safer alternative to traditional candles, ghost tealight covers are a fantastic option. This DIY project not only allows you to create beautiful fall decor but also adheres to dorm rules. All you need is air-dry clay, tealights, a sharp object for poking holes, and a small cup or jar. These tealight covers can be placed on tables, desks, or dressers, adding a touch of elegance to your dorm room.

Lastly, repurpose an old Amazon box to create a cardboard haunted house. This simple and spooky decor piece can be placed on a window sill. All you need is cardboard, scissors, and black paint. You can even enhance the haunted house adding purple or orange lights behind it, giving it an eerie glow.

With these easy and affordable DIY fall decorations, you can transform your dorm room into a festive and Halloween-ready space. Get creative and enjoy the holiday spirit with these fun crafts!

Sources:

– Her Campus at UCF chapter