Best Buy Launches Early Black Friday Sale with Price Match Guarantee

Best Buy has kicked off its Black Friday sale early, offering customers the opportunity to snag great deals ahead of the holiday season. The retailer’s Price Match Guarantee ensures that if you purchase a qualified item that later drops in price during the holiday season, you can request a price match.

While there are plenty of early deals to choose from, it’s essential to note that exclusive deals are available for paid My Best Buy Memberships. If you haven’t already joined, these exclusive deals are not worth the yearly fee.

Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale includes a wide range of products, but we’ve highlighted some of our favorite deals below:

1. Hisense U8K 55-Inch 4K QLED TV – $750 ($50 off)

This TV offers the best bang for your buck with its excellent black levels and Google TV interface. It features a 120-Hz screen refresh rate, making it ideal for gaming.

2. Samsung QN90B (2022) 55-Inch 4K Mini-LED TV – $1,170 ($130 off)

Designed for bright rooms, this TV’s mini-LED backlighting can effectively combat glares from windows. With a 120-Hz screen refresh rate, it delivers smooth visuals for fast-paced games.

3. LG C3 OLED 65-Inch 4K TV – $1,600 ($100 off)

Known for its super-smooth 120 Hz refresh rate and exceptional response time, this OLED TV is a top pick for gamers. Its black levels are unmatched, making for a truly immersive viewing experience.

4. Roku Plus Series 55-Inch 4K Smart TV – $450 ($50 off)

Offering Roku’s user-friendly interface, this entry-level TV provides excellent picture quality and color accuracy. While it may not have the best gaming refresh rate, its overall performance is hard to beat at this price.

In addition to TV deals, Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale includes discounts on tech products. Some notable deals include:

– Google Pixel 7A Unlocked Android Phone – $374 ($125 off)

– Google Chromecast With Google TV HD Streaming Dongle – $20 ($10 off)

– Google Pixel Tablet With Charging Dock – $400 ($100 off)

– Google Pixel Buds Pro Wireless Earbuds – $120 ($80 off)

– Beats Fit Pro Wireless Earbuds – $160 ($40 off)

– Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Corded Controller – $30 ($35 off)

Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale also extends to smart home and kitchen products, such as the Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display for $129 ($100 off).

Take advantage of these deals now, as some products may sell out or are no longer discounted. Best Buy will continue to update its offerings through November, so be sure to check back for new deals.

