Best-dressed Celebrity Couples of 2023

In 2023, the world of celebrity couples was filled with breakups and divorces, but amidst the turmoil, some couples stood out for their impeccable fashion sense. From red carpet events to casual outings, these duos showcased their style and made heads turn throughout the year.

Victoria and David Beckham proved yet again that they are one of the most fashionable couples in the world. During a restaurant run in March, Victoria donned a lilac turtleneck with high-waisted green trousers and a fringe bag, while David sported a brown suit with a green turtleneck and burgundy scarf. Their vibrant colors and cozy fabrics made them a stylish duo.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler made a shiny appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. Gerber stunned in a silver Celine gown with a halter neckline, a teardrop cutout at the chest, and a thigh-high slit. Butler opted for a Saint Laurent tuxedo paired with a metallic blouse, together making them one of the best-dressed couples at the event.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas evoked classic Hollywood glamour at a movie premiere in London. Chopra Jonas looked stunning in a red, off-shoulder corset gown from Vivienne Westwood, while Jonas kept it simple in an all-black outfit with a suit, a high-neck top, and a statement watch.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade coordinated perfectly at a Tiffany & Co. event in New York City. Union’s edgy tiered dress designed Elie Saab with a see-through lace skirt was balanced Wade’s alligator-print coat and white t-shirt, creating a cohesive and fashion-forward look.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made a memorable appearance at the 2023 Met Gala. Rihanna wore a dramatic white gown Maison Valentino with a rose-embellished bodice and a flowing skirt. A$AP Rocky opted for a Gucci outfit, featuring a suit jacket, a plaid skirt over jeans, and stylish accessories.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift exuded cool vibes during a date in October. Swift rocked a Versace corset top, high-waisted black trousers, a houndstooth coat from Gant, and sandals. Kelce wore a bird-print Jil Sander jacket, a white button-up shirt, brown pants, and white sneakers.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend looked regal at the Academy Museum Gala. Teigen wore a tan, ruffled Tony Ward gown with a semi-sheer fabric and an off-the-shoulder top. Legend donned a black tuxedo Casablanca, paired with a bow tie and a trench coat draped over his shoulders.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban impressed with their stylish outfits on the “Expats” red carpet. Kidman wore a tan strapless Fendi gown that perfectly matched her skin tone, while Urban complemented her look with a tan tie, pinstripe suit, and platform boots.

Throughout 2023, these celebrity couples showcased their fashion prowess and proved that even amidst relationship challenges, style can still shine.