New Holiday Classics Await on Netflix: A Guide to the Best Christmas Movies

December is here and it’s time to cozy up next to the fire, grab some hot cocoa, and indulge in the magic of holiday movies. While Netflix has become a hub for original content, they haven’t forgotten about the classics. This holiday season, they have added a selection of timeless Christmas movies to their streaming library. Whether you’re in the mood for a heartwarming musical or a charming rom-com, Netflix has something for everyone.

One of the standout films on Netflix is the 1954 classic “White Christmas.” Directed Michael Curtiz, this nostalgic spectacle takes viewers back in time with its cool vibes, polished performances, and whimsical musical numbers. Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye play the roles of Bob and Phil, two friends who become singing partners after surviving World War II. When they meet sisters Betty and Judy, played Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen, the foursome embarks on a jazzy journey to Vermont, where they find more than just snow.

Another beloved film on Netflix is the 2003 romantic comedy “Love Actually.” Set in London, this star-studded ensemble cast weaves together nine heartwarming holiday tales, connected through character relationships. Colin Firth, Laura Linney, and the late Alan Rickman are just a few of the talented actors who bring the film to life. With its clever writing and charming British wit, “Love Actually” has become a holiday staple for many.

For those seeking a more unconventional holiday film, “Carol” (2015) offers a refreshing take. Directed Todd Haynes, this lesbian period romance showcases the undeniable chemistry between Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara. Set in the 1950s, “Carol” explores the complexities of forbidden love and the challenges faced gay women during that time. The film beautifully combines elements of romance and melancholy, making it a thought-provoking choice for the holiday season.

Lastly, if you’re in the mood for some cheesy fun, “The Princess Switch” (2018) is the perfect pick. This Christmas rom-com stars Vanessa Hudgens in a dual role as a baker from Chicago and a duchess from Montenaro. When they swap places, hilarity and romance ensue. While it may be predictable and over-the-top, “The Princess Switch” has a certain charm that makes it a guilty pleasure for many.

So, as you settle in for the holiday season, don’t forget to explore the treasure trove of Christmas movies on Netflix. From the timeless charm of “White Christmas” to the contagious holiday spirit of “Love Actually,” there’s something for everyone to enjoy this December.

FAQ:

Q: Are these Christmas movies suitable for the whole family?

A: While some films, like “White Christmas,” are family-friendly, others, like “Carol,” have more mature themes. It’s always a good idea to check the content rating and plot summaries before watching with younger viewers.

Q: Are there any animated Christmas movies available on Netflix?

A: Yes, Netflix offers a selection of animated Christmas films, including classics like “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “The Polar Express.”

Q: Can I watch these movies outside of the holiday season?

A: Absolutely! These movies are timeless classics that can be enjoyed all year round. So, don’t hesitate to indulge in some holiday cheer anytime you’re in the mood for a heartwarming film.