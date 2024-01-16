Keltie Knight Shines on the Red Carpet Despite Engagement Ring Mishap

Summary: E! presenter Keltie Knight stunned onlookers at the recent red carpet event, opting for an elegant all-black ensemble after experiencing a diamond mishap at the Golden Globes ceremony. Knight’s four-carat engagement ring went missing, leading her to issue an Instagram plea for its return. For the new event, Knight played it safe choosing gloves and forgoing any rings, ensuring that history did not repeat itself.

At the star-studded event, Keltie Knight dazzled in a stunning black gown with a sheer patterned skirt, complemented long black gloves and a chic black top. Despite her fashion-forward attire, it was her missing engagement ring that initially stole the spotlight.

Following her unfortunate diamond mishap at the Golden Globes, where Knight inadvertently lost her precious four-carat rock while posing on the red carpet, the presenter took extra precautions for this new event. Determined to avoid a repeat incident, Knight decided to forgo any rings and instead accessorize her ensemble with long, elegant gloves.

Knight’s panic over the lost diamond was evident in an Instagram video where she humorously pleaded for the safe return of her prized possession. Her message to fellow celebrities on the lookout was clear – if you happen to stumble upon a dazzling four-carat diamond on the red carpet, kindly return it to Keltie Knight at E!, as it is not only a “Golden Globe emergency,” but a genuine loss for the presenter.

Despite the mishap, Knight remained resilient and undeterred, radiating confidence as she graced the red carpet once again. With her flawless fashion choices and infectious positivity, Knight proved that even in the midst of unexpected challenges, she can still shine and captivate audiences worldwide.