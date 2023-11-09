Breaking Down the Best Deals on TVs for Black Friday

Black Friday may still be a few weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped major retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon from launching early sales on TVs. If you’ve been on the lookout for a new 4K TV, now is the time to snag some great deals. Here are some of the best TV deals we’ve found so far:

– Hisense 75″ 4K Roku Smart TV for Only $398: This deal is a steal. The Hisense R6 TV may not have all the bells and whistles of more premium models, but it offers solid image quality at an incredibly low price. Plus, with free shipping from Walmart, it’s hard to beat.

– Sony Bravia XR A90J 65″ 4K OLED Smart TV for $1398: Walmart is offering a significant discount on this top-of-the-line Sony Bravia model. While it may be from an older model year, it’s still one of the best OLED TVs available. If you’re looking for a high-quality TV without breaking the bank, this is a great option.

– TCL QM8 65″ 4K Mini LED QLED Smart TV for $898: TCL’s QM8 is their highest-end TV for 2023, and it shows. With a QLED panel, full array LED backlighting, and an impressive 2,300 dimming zones, this TV offers superb image quality. It also has a native 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 inputs, making it perfect for gamers.

– Hisense U7K 55″, 65″, and 75″ 4K QLED Mini-LED Smart TVs: Amazon is offering significant discounts on these Hisense U7K TVs, which boast quantum dot technology and wide color gamut. With native 120Hz refresh rates and HDMI 2.1 inputs, they’re excellent options for those looking to game in 4K@120Hz.

– LG A2 48″ 4K OLED Gaming TV for $549.99: While the A2 may not have all the high-end features of LG’s other OLED models, it still offers incredible image quality. With support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision, it’s a great choice for enjoying HDR content.

These are just a few of the standout TV deals currently available. As Black Friday approaches, we expect even more discounts to emerge. Keep an eye out for updates as we continue to add the best deals we find. Happy shopping!

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I expect lower prices on TVs during Black Friday?

A: While Black Friday is known for its great deals, the early sales we’re seeing right now already offer significant discounts. It’s possible that prices may drop even further as we get closer to the big day, but these deals are definitely worth considering.

Q: Are these TV deals available online or only in-store?

A: The deals mentioned in this article are available online. Retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon offer convenient online shopping options, allowing you to snag these deals from the comfort of your own home.

Q: Do these TVs come with warranties?

A: Most TVs typically come with a manufacturer’s warranty. Be sure to check the warranty information provided the retailer or contact them directly for more details on the specific TV you’re interested in.

Q: Are there any additional perks or promotions with these TV deals?

A: Some retailers may offer extra incentives or promotions with TV purchases during Black Friday. It’s always a good idea to check the retailer’s website or contact them directly to see if there are any additional perks to take advantage of.

Q: Can I return a TV if I change my mind?

A: Return policies may vary depending on the retailer. It’s important to review the return policy before making a purchase. Most retailers have a specific window for returns and may have certain requirements for the TV to be eligible for a return or exchange.