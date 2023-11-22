New Streaming Deals to Save You Money on Your Monthly Subscription

It seems like every streaming service is raising their prices these days, but fear not, Black Friday is here to save the day. Many streaming services are offering deals to offset the recent price hikes and help you save on your monthly bill. In fact, some of these deals are even better than before.

Hulu is currently offering a year of its ad-supported tier for just $11.88, which works out to only 99 cents a month. This is a significant discount from the regular price of $7.99 a month or $79.99 for a year. With this subscription, you’ll have access to over a thousand movies and shows, including popular titles like Futurama, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Abbott Elementary.

If you’re looking for more streaming options, Max is offering a six-month subscription to its ad-supported plan for $2.99 a month instead of $9.99. This means you’ll be saving $42 over the course of six months. With Max, you’ll have access to a wide range of popular shows and films, including The Last of Us and House of the Dragon.

And let’s not forget about Paramount Plus. New and returning subscribers can get three months of the ad-supported Essential plan for just $1.98 per month instead of $5.99. That’s a savings of $12. Alternatively, you can opt for the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan for $3.96 a month instead of $11.99, saving you $24. Both plans offer access to a vast library of movies and shows, including 1883, 1923, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can existing Hulu subscribers take advantage of the Black Friday deal?

Yes, both new and returning subscribers are eligible for the Hulu Black Friday deal.

2. Can I download content for offline viewing with the Hulu ad-supported plan?

No, the ad-supported plan does not allow you to download content for offline viewing.

3. How many people can stream simultaneously with the Max ad-supported plan?

Only two people can stream simultaneously with the ad-supported plan.

4. How long is the promo code valid for the Paramount Plus deals?

The promo code BLACKFRIDAY is valid until December 4th.

5. Does Sling TV offer live TV channels?

Yes, Sling TV offers both live and on-demand TV channels.

