New Daily Deals: Xbox Series X and PS5 Consoles, Walmart+ Membership, Apple AirPods, and More

Looking for the best deals this Wednesday? Look no further! We have gathered some exciting offers that you wouldn’t want to miss. From gaming consoles to streaming memberships, there’s something for everyone. Let’s dive into today’s top discounts.

50% Off Walmart+ Membership – Today Only

If you’ve been considering a Walmart+ membership, now is the perfect time to join. For today only, you can get a 1-year membership for just $49, which is 50% off the regular price of $98. With Walmart+, you’ll enjoy free shipping on most products shipped Walmart direct, complimentary store delivery, hassle-free return pick-up service, and a free subscription to the Paramount+ streaming service. Don’t miss out on this fantastic offer!

$50 Off Xbox Series X and Get a Bonus $75 Dell eGift Card

Gamers, rejoice! Dell is currently offering the Xbox Series X gaming console for only $449.99, a $50 discount from its MSRP of $499.99. But wait, there’s more! Along with the console, you’ll receive a bonus $75 Dell promotional egift card. You can use this gift card to purchase various gaming items, including gaming PCs, monitors, consoles, and accessories. It’s an unbeatable deal that rivals even the best Black Friday offers.

Sony DualSense Controllers are $49.99 Each

Sony has slashed the prices of their DualSense controllers for this week only. Normally priced between $69.99 and $74.99, you can now grab them for an incredible $49.99 each. Whether you’re in need of a new controller or looking to stock up on extras, this deal is too good to miss. Take advantage of this sale at various vendors, including Amazon.

PlayStation 5 Spider-Man 2 Console Bundle for $499.99

Get ready for Black Friday with an amazing offer from Amazon. They are currently offering the PS5 Disc edition console bundled with the new Spider-Man 2 game for only $499.99. This bundle is a steal, considering the console alone typically retails for $559.99. Grab this deal and dive into the world of gaming with the latest PlayStation console.

75″ Hisense 4K Roku Smart TV for Only $398

If you’re in the market for a new TV, this deal is worth considering. Walmart has a 75″ Hisense 4K Roku Smart TV on sale for an incredible $398. While it may not have all the premium features of higher-end TVs, it offers solid image quality at a fraction of the price. With free shipping included, it’s an excellent value for your money.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) for $69

Upgrade your audio experience with Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) at a fantastic price. Walmart is currently offering them for only $69, a significant discount from their regular price of $129. These wireless earbuds are the perfect companion for your iPhone, delivering seamless connectivity and impressive sound quality. Don’t miss this opportunity to grab a pair at such an affordable price.

These are just a few of today’s incredible deals. Whether you’re a gamer, a tech enthusiast, or simply looking to save on everyday items, there’s something for everyone. Make the most of these discounts before they’re gone!

