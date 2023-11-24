As Black Friday approaches, shoppers everywhere are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to snag amazing deals on their favorite products. From clothing to furniture, pet supplies to baby items, there are incredible discounts waiting to be discovered. While many sources offer Black Friday deals, TikTok has emerged as an unexpected yet fruitful platform for finding the latest and greatest bargains.

One TikTok user, Alex Holtzclaw, recently shared a video compilation of the best Black Friday deals she could find. While her enthusiasm for shopping may be contagious, it’s important to fact-check the deals before making any purchase. HerMoney, a trusted source for personal finance advice, verified the deals mentioned in the video and made necessary adjustments. They even went the extra mile providing coupon codes and links to the bargains.

Here are some of the top Black Friday deals for 2023 across various brands:

1. Mango: Enjoy up to 50% off until November 26th.

2. GAP: Get 40% off everything and 50% off jeans (with an additional 20% off if you use the GAP app).

3. J. Crew: Avail up to 50% off almost everything.

4. Madewell: Enjoy a whopping 40% off everything with the code LETSGO.

5. Jenni Kayne: Take advantage of a 25% discount on everything.

6. Ring Concierge: Get 30% off exquisite jewelry.

7. SKIMS: Get ready for sales of up to 40% off, based on last year’s figures.

8. Aerie: Enjoy a 40% discount on everything.

9. SET Active, Steve Madden, Sam Edelman, and Old Navy: All offering significant discounts on their respective products.

10. Stuart Weitzman: Enjoy a 25% discount on everything, including sale items, potentially saving up to 70%.

11. ALO Yoga, Outdoor Voices, DISSH, Eberjey, Reformation, Everlane, and Hill House: Various discounts available on these popular brands.

12. New Balance: Enjoy a 25% discount on many new styles and a 40% discount on sale items.

13. Beyond Yoga: Grab a 30% discount on everything and a staggering 75% off sale items.

14. Nasty Gal, Express, LOFT, and PACSUN: A selection of brands offering 50% off everything.

In addition to these fantastic deals, the HerMoney team offers a few of their favorite finds. From cozy bean bags to outdoor gear, from high-end kitchen brands to baby essentials, their recommendations cover a wide range of interests and needs. Whether you’re looking for fashion, beauty, or home goods, there are incredible savings to be had this Black Friday.

FAQ:

Q: How can I find the best Black Friday deals?

A: While there are various sources for Black Friday deals, social media platforms like TikTok can provide unique insights. Keep in mind that it’s important to fact-check and verify deals before making a purchase.

Q: Are the deals mentioned in the TikTok video reliable?

A: HerMoney, a trusted personal finance source, verified the deals from the video and provided additional information, including coupon codes and links.

Q: What are some of the top brands offering Black Friday discounts?

A: Popular brands such as Mango, GAP, J. Crew, Madewell, Jenni Kayne, and many more are offering significant discounts this Black Friday.

Q: Are there any additional sales recommended HerMoney?

A: Yes, the HerMoney team suggests deals ranging from relaxation accessories to pet supplies, allowing shoppers to find something for everyone on their list.

Q: How can I stay up to date with money-saving tips and deals?

A: Subscribe to the free weekly HerMoney newsletter for regular updates on money-saving tips and deals across various categories.