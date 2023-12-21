Discover Pittsburgh’s Cozy Bars for Solo Enjoyment

Summary: Find comfort and solace in Pittsburgh’s best bars when you want to enjoy a drink alone. These cozy establishments offer a unique experience for solo patrons, allowing them to savor their food and drinks while immersing themselves in the ambiance.

6. Riggs Lounge: Situated on Brighton Road in the North Side, Riggs Lounge welcomes solo drinkers with its vintage charm and contemporary touches. From the plush bar cushioning to the handwritten drink specials, every aspect of Riggs exudes care and dedication. The mix of fluorescent lights and soft murmurs creates an atmosphere that supports solitude, turning each sip into a personal journey.

5. The Squirrel Hill Café (aka The Squirrel Cage): Step into The Squirrel Hill Café and immediately feel its inviting warmth. While it may be called a café, this spot is known for its comforting drinks. Whether you choose a classic hot toddy or a refreshing IC Light, this cozy refuge is perfect for people-watching. College students, lifelong friends, and curious wanderers all find their place at The Cage.

4. Kelly’s Bar & Lounge: Don’t let the sign proclaiming “Good Food” in the window deter you. Kelly’s Bar & Lounge in East Liberty offers more than just self-promotion. With its unassuming exterior, this establishment surprises patrons with its welcoming ambiance and delicious fare. It’s the ideal spot to enjoy a well-crafted drink alone while appreciating the company of others.

These bars in Pittsburgh provide excellent options for those seeking the solace of their own company. Embrace the therapeutic experience of dining and drinking alone, surrounded the soothing hum of conversation and the occasional fleeting connection with fellow bar-goers. So next time you crave solitude, head to one of these cozy bars in Pittsburgh for a truly memorable experience.