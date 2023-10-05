What to Watch in October: A Guide to the Hottest Anime Series and Films

If you’re a fan of anime, you know how difficult it can be to keep up with all the new releases. With the rise of streaming platforms like Crunchyroll and HiDive, as well as exclusive anime series on Netflix and Adult Swim, the number of new shows hitting the market each month has become overwhelming.

Unfortunately, there are not many resources or recommendations available to help fans navigate this vast landscape. Mainstream media coverage of anime shows is limited, leaving fans to rely on specialty or fan sites for information. This lack of recognition from critics is a shame, considering that some of the greatest artistic achievements in TV history come from the world of anime.

To address this issue, IndieWire has put together a monthly guide highlighting some of the hottest anime series and films to watch. In October, there are many returning series to catch up on, such as “Jujutsu Kaisen” and “Spy x Family.” There are also new shows like “Frieren” and “KamiErabi God.app” that are worth keeping an eye on.

For fans who don’t have time to watch shows weekly, there are also theatrical releases to look forward to. This includes the jazzy GKIDS release “Blue Giant” and the re-release of one of Studio Ghibli’s most beloved films.

Whether you’re a hardcore anime fan or someone looking to explore the medium further, this guide is for you. Here are the top 10 anime shows and films to watch in October:

1. “Jujutsu Kaisen” – Now streaming on Crunchyroll

2. “Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End” – Streaming on Crunchyroll

3. “FLCL: Shoegaze” – Airing on Adult Swim on Sundays

4. “KamiErabi God.app” – Premieres on October 5 on Crunchyroll

Each show offers a unique experience, from the action-packed supernatural world of “Jujutsu Kaisen” to the poignant story of “Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End.” “FLCL: Shoegaze” continues the experimentation of the cult classic “FLCL” franchise, while “KamiErabi God.app” brings together a talented team of creators for a high school battle series with a bizarre twist.

These are just a few of the exciting anime series and films releasing in October. With so many options available, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Don’t miss out on these fantastic shows and films!

Definitions:

– Anime: A style of animation originating from Japan.

– Crunchyroll: A popular streaming platform for anime and manga.

– HiDive: Another streaming platform specializing in anime.

– Studio Ghibli: A renowned Japanese animation studio known for its visually stunning and emotionally resonant films.

Sources:

– Source Article: IndieWire – [article URL]

– Image Credits: Crunchyroll, Adult Swim