Discovering the Best Anime Movies on Streaming Services

With numerous streaming services available, it can be overwhelming to find the best anime movies. However, Polygon has done the work for you and compiled a list of the best anime feature films currently streaming.

Akira

Akira is hailed as a ground-breaking anime film that has had a lasting impact on the industry. Directed Katsuhiro Otomo, it tells the story of Kaneda, the leader of a motorcycle gang, and his clash against Tetsuo, a youth with powerful latent psychic abilities. The film’s world-building and score have influenced cyberpunk media. Akira is a must-watch anime that forever changed the landscape of Japanese animation.

The End of Evangelion

The End of Evangelion serves as the conclusion to the psychologically intense series, Neon Genesis Evangelion. Directed Hideaki Anno, the film delves into dark and unseemly questions while showcasing intense mecha battles against otherworldly creatures. It is recommended to watch the series before viewing the movie to fully appreciate its themes and impact. The End of Evangelion offers an intense and cathartic anime finale.

Memories

Memories is an anime anthology that showcases the talents of Katsuhiro Otomo, Kōji Morimoto, and Tensai Okamura. Based on Otomo’s manga short stories, each segment combines comedy, melancholy, and artistic ambition. “Magnetic Rose,” the first film in the anthology, has gained a cult following for its haunting ghost story set in outer space. Memories provides a terrific example of the diverse storytelling potential of anime.

