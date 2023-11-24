Exploring the World of Adaptogen Products: A Look at Celebrities’ Favorites

If you’re into wellness and social media, chances are you’ve come across the term “adaptogens” in recent years. Though they may seem like a new health trend, adaptogens have actually been used for centuries in Asia and India as herbal supplements rooted in Eastern medicine. These natural substances, such as ashwagandha, ginseng, and reishi, have gained attention for their potential to help the body manage stress, anxiety, and fatigue.

As adaptogens continue to rise in popularity, it’s no surprise that celebrities who prioritize wellness have also jumped on the bandwagon. But before trying any adaptogen products, it’s important to consult with an Eastern medicine expert or doctor to determine what brands are best suited for your needs.

With that said, let’s take a look at some adaptogen products that celebrities have endorsed or even helped create:

– Gisele Bündchen has been a longtime user of Gaia Herbs, particularly their adaptogens like Turmeric Supreme, Ashwagandha Gummies, and Lion’s Mane Mushroom capsules. She credits Lion’s Mane Mushroom for improving her focus and energy.

– Bella Hadid, who experienced anxiety after drinking alcohol, has become a fan of adaptogenic beverages. She founded Kin Euphorics, a non-alcoholic adaptogen drinks brand, which includes ingredients like reishi mushroom, L-Theanine, and L-Tryptophan to calm the brain and nervous system.

– Katy Perry co-founded De Soi, a non-alcoholic, fizzy adaptogenic drink brand. Their drinks contain adaptogens like rooibos, L-theanine, and lemon balm to help balance blood sugar, induce relaxation, and reduce stress.

– Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle both adore Clevr Blends, an adaptogen-packed latte blend. Oprah included it in her “Favorite Things” list in 2021, and Meghan Markle was the brand’s first investor. The blends feature adaptogens like Ashwagandha, L-theanine, and Reishi mushroom extract.

– Kourtney Kardashian’s supplement brand, Lemme, incorporates adaptogens like ashwagandha and Goji berry in their Lemme Chill line. These adaptogens promote relaxation and stress reduction.

– Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger’s MOSH protein bars not only support brain health but also feature adaptogens like Lion’s mane and Ashwagandha. Proceeds from these bars are donated to fund gender-based brain health research through the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement.

By exploring the adaptogen products favored celebrities, you can gain insights into the wellness trends they embrace and potentially discover new options for your own well-being. Remember, it’s always essential to consult with a healthcare professional before incorporating any new supplements into your routine.

