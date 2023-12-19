Origins of the Belsnickel

The Belsnickel, a peculiar and enigmatic figure, appeared on the doorsteps of families during the holiday season. With a bell ringing, sticks tapping on windows, and a menacing switch in hand, the Belsnickel came to judge the children. However, this tradition, which originated in southwestern Germany, did not emerge out of thin air. German immigrants brought the character with them when they settled in Pennsylvania. They became known as the Pennsylvania Dutch, as the word “Dutch” was synonymous with “German” at the time.

While the Belsnickel is often portrayed as a grumpy old man, there is some confusion surrounding the spelling of his name. It has been spelled in various ways, including Belsnikel, Belschnickel, Belznickle, Pelznikel, and Pelznickel. Nevertheless, the Belsnickel’s aim remains the same: to reward children with gifts from his dirty sack if they prove to be good.

To determine a child’s behavior, the Belsnickel would ask questions, request recitations of Bible passages, or even ask for a prayer. The final test involved throwing candies, cakes, and nuts on the floor. If the children showed excessive greed diving for the treats, the Belsnickel would give them a swift smack with his switch.

While the Belsnickel may share similarities with the pagan creature Krampus, they differ in essential aspects. The Krampus is a demonic being with horns and claws, whereas the Belsnickel is unmistakably human. The Belsnickel has horns or antlers only if they are part of his hat.

The Belsnickel’s tradition is not confined solely to the Pennsylvania Dutch. It has appeared in regions where German immigrants settled across the United States and even in Ontario, Canada. However, the tradition waned during the early 20th century, as anti-German sentiment rose during the world wars. In recent years, though, both the Belsnickel and the Krampus have experienced a resurgence in popularity. The Belsnickel gained exposure through its depiction in the series The Office when the character Dwight Schrute dressed up as him for the annual Christmas party.