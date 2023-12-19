‘Sutphin Boulevard Gates: A New Battle Against Fare Evasion’

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has implemented new gates at the Sutphin Boulevard–Archer Avenue station in Queens as part of its ongoing efforts to combat fare evasion. These gates, which are wider and more accommodating for bikes, strollers, and wheelchairs, provide a potential solution to the problem of fare-beating while ensuring easier access for those with mobility needs.

In a recent report, the MTA acknowledged that evading these new gates requires a high degree of intention and athleticism. Despite the increased difficulty, however, some individuals still manage to double up, crawl under, or even jump over the gates. “People still do it,” reveals an MTA worker, expressing surprise at the persistence of fare evasion tactics.

The gates at Sutphin Boulevard are part of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s broader campaign against fare evasion, which has become a significant concern in New York City. The MTA’s Blue-Ribbon Panel report on the issue recommended these gates as a potential solution. Additionally, the gates offer an improvement over standard turnstiles, allowing for easier passage of bikes, strollers, and wheelchairs, ultimately benefiting commuters with different modes of transportation.

While the new gates represent progress in the fight against fare-beating, there are still technological glitches that need to be addressed. During observation, one of the gates became stuck with its doors open. Although no one passed through during this time, it highlighted a potential vulnerability in the system. The MTA worker stationed himself in front of the gate, reflecting the challenges faced when multiple individuals attempt to enter simultaneously.

Looking ahead, the MTA plans to install similar gates at Penn Station and initiate the bidding process for additional gates. These measures aim to strengthen the barrier against fare evasion, ensuring a fair payment system for all commuters. However, the question of whether public transportation should be made free, in order to eliminate the need for complex and costly security measures, remains open for discussion.