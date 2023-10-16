Fisher Stevens’s Celeb Doc on David Beckham Lacks Critical Exploration

Fisher Stevens’s documentary series on David Beckham provides an intimate look into the footballer’s life and career but falls short in terms of critical exploration. The series, titled Beckham, features captivating visual devices that capture Beckham’s reactions as he watches footage of his former matches. The documentary also includes other footballing greats such as Eric Cantona and Luis Figo, offering a unique perspective on Beckham’s universe.

Celebrity documentaries often face the challenge of aligning their goals with the subjects’ desires, resulting in a lack of authenticity. Beckham, as an executive producer of the series, aims to reclaim and control his narrative, limiting opportunities for genuine insight. Despite such limitations, Stevens, an accomplished documentarian, attempts to extract compelling moments from the celebrity-docuseries formula.

Stevens, known for producing critically acclaimed documentaries like The Cove and Tiger King, takes an authorized-biography approach to Beckham’s life. The series covers the major milestones of Beckham’s career, including his time at Manchester United, his marriage to Victoria Adams, the infamous ’98 World Cup incident, his move to Real Madrid, and his retirement. The four-episode series concludes with his co-founding of Inter Miami FC.

While Beckham delves into his relationship with both the sport and celebrity, it fails to question his choices and actions throughout his career. The series highlights the toll Beckham’s ambitions took on his family, particularly his wife Victoria, who dealt with the demands of maintaining their family under public scrutiny. However, the documentary still prioritizes maintaining control over critical exploration.

Despite its limitations, Beckham offers a delightful glimpse into the lives of football legends during their retirement. However, it falls short in delivering a deeper understanding of Beckham’s motivations and the consequences of his actions. For viewers seeking a more critical examination of Beckham’s career, the documentary may disappoint.

