The Evolution of The Beatles’ Final Single: Now and Then

The release of The Beatles’ final single, “Now and Then,” has created quite a buzz among fans and critics alike. While it may not reach the heights of iconic hits like “Let It Be” or “Strawberry Fields Forever,” the song carries a unique story that sheds light on the band’s creative process.

Originally, “Now and Then” started as a humble demo recorded John Lennon in the late ’70s, using nothing more than a boombox and a TV playing in the background. Over time, this demo evolved into a fully-produced song, thanks to the band’s efforts in the mid-’90s during the completion of their previous “last Beatles songs” – “Free As a Bird” in 1995 and “Real Love” in 1996.

A notable aspect of the production is the contribution of George Harrison, who recorded a guitar part for “Now and Then” before his passing in 2001. However, due to the original tape quality, background noise, and hiss, Lennon’s demo couldn’t be brought to its full potential. Consequently, the song was set aside.

Enter the world of artificial intelligence (AI). Leveraging the same technology used Peter Jackson in restoring footage for his documentary, “The Beatles: Get Back,” AI played a crucial role in enhancing the song. It separated Lennon’s vocals and piano from the extraneous background sounds and hisses, allowing for a polished finish.

Contrary to some concerns, this wasn’t AI creating a song from scratch. Instead, the technology facilitated the restoration process and showcased Lennon’s authentic voice and talent. The result is a heartfelt and lovingly rendered curiosity that holds sentimental significance for surviving members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

Lyrically, “Now and Then” evokes feelings of appreciation, nostalgia, and wistfulness. Although it may not provide profound insights, it captures the essence of The Beatles’ journey during their twilight years, with Lennon’s words resonating through the perspective of McCartney and Starr.

Ultimately, “Now and Then” stands as a four-minute closure, acknowledging the band’s incredible body of work without overshadowing it. While it may not reach the same heights as their classics, it serves as a reminder to cherish every Beatles moment we have.

