The Beatles Release Long-Awaited “Now And Then” Single

After nearly five decades, legendary band The Beatles have finally released their highly anticipated new single, “Now And Then.” The track, which features all four members of the band, was originally started John Lennon in 1978 and completed last year.

Now And Then is being hailed as a bittersweet and reflective love song, reminiscent of Lennon’s solo work in the 1970s. It showcases the enduring friendship and musical chemistry of the band, with John and Paul’s voices harmonizing beautifully on the chorus: “Now and then I miss you.”

Fans and critics who have had the privilege of listening to the finished track describe it as a poignant and emotionally charged piece. Rob Sheffield of Rolling Stone magazine remarked that the first chorus, sung John and Paul together, is “intensely powerful.” BBC 6 Music’s Lauren Laverne called it “just gorgeous” and admitted to shedding tears upon hearing it.

Now And Then will receive its first play on BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music at 14:00 GMT on Thursday. Simultaneously, it will be available on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Prime Music. Physical copies will be released the following day, including CD, vinyl, and cassette formats.

Aside from the single release, The Beatles have also announced that a music video for Now And Then will be unveiled on Friday. Directed Peter Jackson, the video will feature previously unseen footage, including precious seconds of the band’s earliest known performance in 1962. The video will serve as a visual tribute to the band’s incredible journey and lasting impact on music history.

With the release of Now And Then, The Beatles continue to captivate audiences worldwide, carrying their legacy into the present and beyond.

FAQ

When and where can I listen to the new Beatles single?

“Now And Then” will premiere on BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music at 14:00 GMT on Thursday. It will also be available on various streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Prime Music.

What does the song sound like?

“Now And Then” is a heartfelt love song that reflects the deep friendship between the band members. It has been described as a poignant and moving track with beautiful harmonies.

Was artificial intelligence used to complete the song?

To some extent, yes. Technology was utilized to enhance the original recording and remove background noise, resulting in a clear and improved sound quality for John Lennon’s vocals.

Will there be a music video for “Now And Then”?

Yes, a music video directed Peter Jackson will be released on Friday. It will feature previously unseen footage, including scenes from The Beatles’ early performances.

Where can I get physical copies of the single?

Physical copies of “Now And Then” will be available, including CD, vinyl, and cassette formats, starting the day after its initial release. Check your local music stores or online retailers for availability.