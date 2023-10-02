Tackling Misinformation on Social Media: The Importance of Fact-Checking Tax Advice

Social media platforms like TikTok have become a hotbed for spreading misinformation, particularly when it comes to tax advice. While there may be a “kernel of truth” in some of these videos, experts warn that they are often embellished or only applicable in specific situations. Therefore, it is crucial to verify information or consult with a tax professional before taking any actions based on social media advice.

One common issue highlighted experts is the surge of influencers encouraging small businesses to amend payroll tax returns in order to claim the employee retention credit (ERC), a tax break introduced during the pandemic. However, the IRS has recently halted processing new amended tax returns for the ERC due to an influx of questionable claims. This showcases the dangers of blindly following advice on social media without proper verification.

Misleading videos on platforms like TikTok may also suggest forming a limited liability corporation (LLC) to deduct personal expenses or hiring children to deduct wages and fund retirement accounts. Again, while there may be truth to these concepts, they often require careful consideration of individual circumstances. The brevity of social media videos makes it difficult to convey all the necessary nuances.

To ensure that you are making informed decisions, it is essential to consult with a tax professional. Whether you are receiving tax information from TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, or any other social media platform, verifying the information with an expert can help prevent costly mistakes. Taking incorrect advice from social media can result in flagged returns, leading to potential tax liabilities and penalties.

In conclusion, while social media can be a great source of information, it is important to be cautious when it comes to tax advice. Fact-checking and consulting with a tax professional are essential steps to avoid falling victim to misinformation on platforms like TikTok. Don’t hesitate to seek professional advice before taking any actions that could impact your financial situation.

Definitions:

A legal business structure that combines the pass-through taxation of a partnership or sole proprietorship with the limited liability of a corporation. Tax Professional: An individual or firm with expertise in tax laws and regulations who provides assistance and advice on tax-related matters.

Sources:

– Matt Metras, owner of MDM Financial Services

– IRS (Internal Revenue Service)