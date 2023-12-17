TikTok’s Newest Sensation: The Basement Yard Podcast

TikTok has introduced us to countless trends and viral videos, but there’s one duo that’s captured the hearts of users like no other. Meet Frank and Joe, the hosts of The Basement Yard podcast, a comedic show that has taken the platform storm.

The Basement Yard, co-hosted childhood friends Joe Santagato and Frank Alvarez, has gained a dedicated following on TikTok, with fans praising the podcast for its wholesome moments and hilarious conversations. Unlike other podcasts, The Basement Yard doesn’t have a central theme. Instead, each episode is a casual hang-out session with the hosts, as they exchange childhood stories, play games, and even engage in powerful poetry slams.

While some male podcasters use their platforms to share controversial opinions, The Basement Yard takes a different approach. The fights on the show are harmless and side-splittingly funny, making it relatable to listeners. It’s like hanging out with friends in a basement, which perfectly aligns with the show’s name.

The hosts, Joe Santagato and Frank Alvarez, have been friends since their childhood in Queens, New York and always had a passion for making people laugh. They would make videos and record sketches as kids, dreaming of one day being on TV. And now, after three years of podcasting, their dreams are coming true. The duo recently announced their first-ever tour, where they will bring their comedy to various cities across the United States.

Their viral moments on TikTok have undoubtedly contributed to their success. Whether it’s a lively discussion on how to pronounce “coconut” or a debate about Pop-Tarts flavors, these clips have gone viral, accumulating millions of likes and shares. Their popularity isn’t limited to TikTok alone; The Basement Yard is also ranked on the top comedy shows charts on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

The Basement Yard podcast is proof that genuine conversations and relatable humor can captivate audiences and create a strong following. If you’re looking for a podcast that feels like hanging out with old friends, give The Basement Yard a listen. You won’t be disappointed.