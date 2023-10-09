The Bad Guys Prequel Movie: New Voice Cast, Netflix Release Date and First Photos

The highly anticipated prequel movie to “The Bad Guys” is set to release on Netflix soon. Titled “The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday,” the film will explore the origins of the lovable rogues as they embark on their first adventure together.

A new voice cast has been announced for the movie, with some familiar faces taking on the roles of these iconic characters. Leading the pack is Sam Rockwell, who will lend his voice to Mr. Wolf. Rockwell is known for his versatility and is bound to bring charm and wit to the role.

Joining him is Awkwafina, who will voice the character of Mr. Snake. Awkwafina’s comedic timing and energetic personality are sure to add a new dynamic to the group.

Rounding out the cast is Craig Robinson as Mr. Piranha and Zazie Beetz as Ms. Tarantula. Both actors have proven their talent in various projects and are sure to deliver memorable performances in this animated movie.

“The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday” will follow the group as they plan a heist during the holiday season. As always, things don’t go according to plan, leading to hilarious and heartwarming moments.

Fans of the book series Aaron Blabey can expect the same playful and cheeky humor in the film adaptation. The prequel will provide insight into the characters’ backstories and set the stage for future adventures.

Netflix has yet to announce the exact release date of the movie, but fans can expect it to premiere in the near future. Along with the exciting cast reveal, the first photos from the film have also been released, giving fans a glimpse into the colorful and vibrant world of “The Bad Guys.”

Sources:

– TVLine.com

Definitions:

– The Bad Guys: A book series Aaron Blabey that follows a group of animal protagonists who embark on humorous adventures.

– Netflix: A popular streaming service that offers a wide range of movies and TV shows for subscribers to watch online.