The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday – A New Animated Short from DreamWorks Animation Coming to Netflix

DreamWorks Animation is set to release a new animated short on Netflix in November 2023. Titled “The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday,” the 23-minute prequel is part of the world of The Bad Guys. It will be available for streaming on Netflix starting from November 30th, 2023.

The announcement of this special release came shortly after the theatrical movie of The Bad Guys was added to Netflix earlier in 2022 and then removed after ten months to move to Peacock.

The storyline of the new short focuses on the Bad Guys’ love for Christmas. They plan to execute a city-wide holiday heist during Christmas morning while everyone is busy opening presents. However, their plans take an unexpected turn when Christmas is unexpectedly canceled. To bring back the holiday spirit, the Bad Guys must do something unthinkable: give instead of taking.

The cast for this new special will feature Michael Godere as Wolf, Ezekiel Ajeigbe as Shark, Raul Ceballos as Piranha, Chris Diamantopoulos as Snake, Mallory Low as Tarantula, Zehra Fazal as Tiffany Fluffit, Keith Silverstein as Gary, the Shaved Ice Vendor, and Kari Wahlgren as DJ Trudy Tude.

The director of the special is Bret Haaland, with Aaron Blabey serving as the writer. Alongside this project, DreamWorks Animation has several other active projects on Netflix, including TV shows like Dew Drop Babies, Not Quite Narwhal, and Gabby’s Dollhouse. In 2024, Netflix will also globally release DreamWorks Animation’s Orion and the Dark. Additionally, all theatrical movies from DreamWorks Animation will continue to be available on Netflix in the US within the first window.

