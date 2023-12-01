The Controversial Practice of Elimination Communication: A New Approach to Early Potty Training

Former “Bachelor” contestant Bekah Martinez recently made headlines when she revealed that her 9-week-old son, Ernest Allison Leonard, has been using the potty. This parenting method, known as elimination communication, is gaining attention for its alternative approach to early potty training.

Martinez took to Instagram to share her experiences, explaining that she had sat Ernest on a small potty about a dozen times after he wakes up, and each time he would urinate immediately and often defecate as well. This method, which involves recognizing a baby’s cues before they eliminate waste and positioning them over a potty, aims to teach infants to understand and respond to their bodily functions.

While Martinez’s revelation drew both praise and criticism, it shed light on a practice that is prevalent in parts of Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Eastern Europe. Proponents argue that elimination communication is more sustainable and cost-effective, as it reduces dependence on diapers for an extended period of time.

Parents who practice elimination communication observe their baby’s signals, such as certain facial expressions, movements, or sounds, which indicate the need to urinate or defecate. By responding promptly and placing the baby on a potty, parents hope to establish a connection between bodily sensations and elimination. Over time, babies may develop an awareness of their bodily functions and learn to control them.

Critics of elimination communication express concern over potential coercion and discomfort for the baby. They argue that this method may infringe on a child’s autonomy and suggest that allowing babies to eliminate naturally in diapers is a more respectful approach.

In response to the negative feedback she received, Martinez defended her choice, highlighting that people in different cultures may find it strange to let children sit in diapers for several years. She acknowledged that she enjoys challenging societal norms and provoking thought with her choices.

While there is ongoing debate surrounding elimination communication, it has prompted discussions about alternative approaches to early potty training. As with any parenting decision, it is important for families to consider their values, cultural background, and the needs of their child when deciding on the best approach to potty training.

