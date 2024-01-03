“The Bachelorette” Star Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo File for Divorce

Summary: Rachel Lindsay, former star of “The Bachelorette,” and her husband Bryan Abasolo are going their separate ways after four years of marriage. Abasolo filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. The couple has been separated since Sunday, and Abasolo is also seeking spousal support and ownership rights for their shared properties.

In a surprising turn of events, “The Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay and her husband Bryan Abasolo have decided to end their four-year marriage. Abasolo filed for divorce at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, stating irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. The couple has been separated since Sunday, according to official court documents.

In a statement released on his Instagram page, Abasolo expressed the difficulty of their decision and the need to prioritize self-love. Lindsay has yet to directly comment on the divorce on her social media. However, her Instagram post from New Year’s Eve hinted at the challenges she faced in 2023, calling it “one of the hardest years of my life.”

Abasolo is also seeking spousal support as part of the divorce proceedings. The exact amount has not been specified in the filing. Furthermore, he requests the termination of the court’s ability to award spousal support to Lindsay. Additionally, Abasolo seeks ownership rights for their shared properties, including a residence in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.

The couple did not have any children during their marriage, and the filing does not mention a prenuptial agreement concerning the division of assets.

Rachel Lindsay rose to fame as the first-ever Black lead on the “Bachelor” franchise when she starred as the “Bachelorette” in 2017. Since then, she has become a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, hosting the popular “Higher Learning” podcast and working as a correspondent on the entertainment news show “Extra.”

Despite the end of her marriage, Lindsay remains an inspirational figure, having paved the way for more representation within the franchise. The journey to find love may have had its challenges, but Lindsay’s impact on the Bachelor Nation will continue to be felt.

Sources: USA TODAY