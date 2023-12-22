Exciting Insights into the Contestants of The Bachelor 2024: Instagram Handles Revealed

Summary: The upcoming season of The Bachelor is set to premiere on January 22, 2024, and fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to follow the journey of the contestants as they vie for love. While the show promises to bring genuine emotions and connections, fans can get even closer to the contestants following their Instagram accounts. This article reveals the Instagram handles of all the women participating in The Bachelor season 28, giving fans the opportunity to explore their lives and gain insights into their personalities beyond the show.

1. Allison Hollinger (@allisonhollinger)

Allison, a 26-year-old realtor from Philadelphia, showcases her professional life and passion for real estate on Instagram.

2. Autumn Waggoner (@auttiewags)

Autumn, a 26-year-old account executive from St. Louis, shares her ambitious spirit and journey on her Instagram account.

3. Chandler Dewgard (@chandlerdewgard)

Chandler, a 24-year-old graphic designer from New York City, combines creativity with a vibrant city life as seen on her Instagram.

4. Chrissa Perez (@Chrissaperez)

Chrissa, a 26-year-old marketing director from British Columbia, Canada, showcases her flair for business and marketing on Instagram.

5. Daisy Kent (@daisyykent)

Daisy, a 25-year-old account executive from Becker, Minnesota, provides glimpses of her professional and personal life on Instagram.

6. Edwina Dorbor (@edwina.dorbor)

Edwina, a 25-year-old entrepreneur from Atlanta, Georgia, can be followed on Instagram for a closer look into her life.

7. Erika Cardenas (@erikacardenas_)

Erika, a 25-year-old leasing agent from North Bergen, New Jersey, shares her life experiences, though her account is set to private.

8. Evalin Marie (@evalin.marie)

Evalin, a 29-year-old nanny from San Antonio, Texas, invites viewers to follow her journey on Instagram.

9. Jenn Tran (@jenntranx)

Jenn, a 25-year-old physician assistant student from Miami, Florida, offers a unique perspective through her Instagram posts.

10. Jessica Edwards (@jessicaedwards___)

Jessica, a 24-year-old executive assistant from San Diego, California, provides a glimpse into her sunny city life on Instagram.

11. Katelyn Debacker (@katelyndebacker)

Katelyn, a 25-year-old radiochemist from Santa Fe, New Mexico, shares her culturally rich experiences on Instagram.

12. Kayla Rodgers (@kaylarodgers)

Kayla, a 27-year-old guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio, offers a glimpse into her life, though her Instagram account is private.

13. Kelsey A. (@_kelsey_welsey)

Kelsey, a 25-year-old junior project manager from New Orleans, Louisiana, showcases her vibrant city life on Instagram.

14. Kelsey Toussant (@kelseytoussant)

Kelsey, a 31-year-old actor from Los Angeles, California, shares her life in the entertainment industry on Instagram.

15. Kyra Brusch (@kyra.brusch)

Kyra, a 26-year-old paralegal from Miami, Florida, gives followers a glimpse into her professional life and experiences on Instagram.

16. Eleni ‘Lanie’ Latsios (@lanie.latsios)

Eleni, a 27-year-old realtor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, invites viewers to follow her journey through her Instagram posts.

17. Lauren Hollinger (@laurenhollinger_)

Lauren, a 28-year-old registered nurse from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, shares snippets of her life on Instagram.

18. Maria ‘Lea’ Cayanan (@lea.cayanan)

Maria, a 23-year-old account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii, provides insights into her experiences on Instagram.

19. Alexandra ‘Lexi’ Young (@lexicoletteyoung)

Alexandra, a 30-year-old digital strategist from Atlanta, Georgia, shares glimpses of her life and career on Instagram.

20. Madina Lynée (@dinalynee)

Madina, a 31-year-old mental health therapist from Charlotte, North Carolina, offers insights into her profession on Instagram.

21. Maria Georgas (@maria.georgas)

Maria, a 29-year-old executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario, Canada, provides glimpses of her life and experiences on Instagram.

22. Marlena Alexia (@marlena.alexia)

Marlena, a 26-year-old finance writer from West Palm Beach, Florida, shares her insights and experiences on Instagram.

23. Natalie ‘Nat’ Crep (@ncrep_)

Natalie, a 26-year-old registered nurse and professor from Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, gives followers a glimpse into her life, though her Instagram handle is private.

24. Rachel An (@rachelmariean)

Rachel, a 26-year-old ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii, invites viewers to follow her on her Instagram journey.

25. Samantha Hale (@samhaleee)

Samantha, a 31-year-old CPA from Nashville, Tennessee, shares snippets of her life and experiences on Instagram.

26. Samantha Stiglitz (@samstigram1)

Samantha, a 25-year-old pro football cheerleader from Miami, Florida, offers glimpses into her exciting life on Instagram.

27. Sandra Rabadi (@sandrarabadi)

Sandra, a 26-year-old cybersecurity consultant from Nashville, Tennessee, invites viewers to follow her on Instagram.

28. Starr Skye (@starrskylerr)

Starr, a 25-year-old mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Florida, shares her insights and experiences with her followers on Instagram.

29. Sydney Gordon (@syd_gord)

Sydney, a 28-year-old vintage store owner from Newport, Rhode Island, provides glimpses of her life and business on Instagram.

30. Talyah Jackson (@talyah.jackson_)

Talyah, a 23-year-old esthetician from Huntington Beach, California, shares her life and esthetics expertise on Instagram.

31. Taylor Wiens (@taylorwiens_)

Taylor, a 23-year-old recruiter from Chicago, Illinois, shares snippets of her life and experiences on Instagram.

32. Zoe Antona (@zoe.antona)

Zoe, a 24-year-old artist from Atlanta, Georgia, allows followers to dive into her art and creative journey on Instagram.

With these Instagram handles, fans can have a more in-depth look into the lives of The Bachelor season 28 contestants and stay connected to their personal stories and experiences. Don’t forget to mark your calendars for the premiere on January 22, 2024!