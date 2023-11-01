Discover Where to Stream The Babadook Online

A chilling tale of psychological horror, “The Babadook”, directed Jennifer Kent, continues to captivate audiences around the world. This 2014 Australian film delves into the disturbed mind of a young widowed mother and the sinister presence that haunts her. If you’re wondering where to watch “The Babadook” online, we have all the streaming details you need.

Stream “The Babadook” on AMC Plus

AMC Plus, a premium streaming platform, offers an exceptional entertainment experience tailored to the preferences of its viewers. By subscribing to AMC Plus, you gain access to a curated selection of high-quality content, including popular titles such as “Interview With The Vampire”, “Killing Eve”, and “The Walking Dead”. Within this diverse range of programming, “The Babadook” finds its chilling place.

To watch “The Babadook” on AMC Plus, follow these steps:

1. Visit AMCPlus.com.

2. Create a username and password.

3. Choose your plan:

– $8.99 per month

– $83.88 per year

AMC Plus also offers the option to subscribe as a channel via Amazon Prime Video for current subscribers to Amazon’s service.

Stream “The Babadook” on Hulu

Hulu, a popular streaming service, also provides the opportunity to watch “The Babadook” from the comfort of your own home. Hulu offers two primary plans:

– $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (With Ads)

– $14.99 per month (No Ads)

With Hulu (With Ads), users have access to Hulu’s extensive streaming library, interspersed with commercials. Hulu (No Ads) eliminates those interruptions, providing a premium streaming experience. Hulu also offers bundled plans, pairing the service with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, as well as Live TV plans that include live TV channels.

To watch “The Babadook” on Hulu, follow these steps:

1. Visit Hulu.com/welcome.

2. Select “Start Your Free Trial”.

3. Choose a plan that suits your preferences.

FAQ:

Q: Is “The Babadook” available for streaming?

A: Yes, “The Babadook” is available for streaming on AMC Plus and Hulu.

Q: Who stars in “The Babadook”?

A: Essie Davis brings the character of Amelia to life in this gripping film, alongside notable cast members Noah Wiseman, Daniel Henshall, Hayley McElhinney, Ben Winspear, Cathy Adamek, and Barbara West.

Q: What is the synopsis of “The Babadook”?

A: “The Babadook” follows the journey of a single mother plagued the violent death of her husband as she battles her son’s fear of a lurking monster, only to discover a sinister presence all around her.

Please note that the streaming services mentioned above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.