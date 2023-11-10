A Shift in the Games Industry: Exploring the Impact of Mergers, Acquisitions, and Layoffs in 2023

The year 2023 has been hailed as a remarkable time for the gaming industry, filled with highly-anticipated releases like Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Spider-Man 2, and Starfield. With a plethora of great games on the horizon from major publishers and third-party developers, gamers have plenty to be excited about. However, in the midst of this excitement, the gaming industry is also experiencing a significant number of layoffs, affecting prominent companies such as Bungie and Epic Games.

The surge in layoffs is not a consequence of recent events but rather a culmination of a trend that has been steadily growing over the past two years. One of the major catalysts behind this wave of redundancies can be traced back to Microsoft’s announcement in 2021 of its plans to acquire Activision Blizzard for a staggering $69 billion. This set in motion a series of mergers and acquisitions that dominated the industry’s headlines throughout the Covid years.

Take Embracer, for example. The company made acquiring studios a core aspect of its brand, amassing an impressive portfolio of studios through acquisitions. However, the strategy that once brought Embracer into the spotlight now seems to be backfiring. The Swedish megacorporation recently decided to permanently shut down Volition, the renowned studio behind the beloved Saints Row series. Additionally, Embracer is exploring options for Gearbox, the developer of the popular franchise Borderlands, potentially leading to a sale for $1.4 billion less than three years after its acquisition.

Mergers and acquisitions in the gaming industry often result in layoffs and office closures, a fact acknowledged business analysts and supported a quick Google search. The repercussions of these M&As are being felt keenly in 2023, as companies grapple with shifting priorities and restructuring. While some layoffs are part of cost-cutting measures companies like Ubisoft and BioWare, many can be attributed to the aftermath of the acquisition spree during the Covid years.

It is disheartening to witness such an abundance of layoffs amidst a year filled with exciting game releases. It dampens the spirit of an industry that should be celebrating its recovery from the two-year disruption caused the pandemic. The situation is particularly grim as employees are being let go just as the games they have poured their efforts into are hitting the market.

However, amidst the turmoil, there is a glimmer of hope. Studios like CD Projekt Red and teams across Activision and EA are taking steps towards unionization, aiming to protect themselves against potential future layoffs. The workers in the industry are seizing the opportunity to regain some control after a tumultuous year.

While the gaming industry shines brightly with its remarkable games, the layoffs serve as a stark reminder that mergers, acquisitions, and the subsequent restructuring can come with significant consequences. As the industry navigates this challenging period, it remains to be seen how these developments will shape the future of gaming.

