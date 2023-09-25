The Defamation Case Against Netflix’s “When They See Us”

A federal judge has ordered Netflix to stand trial over the defamation case surrounding Ava DuVernay’s docudrama “When They See Us.” The series, which explores the infamous Central Park jogger case, has landed the streaming giant in legal trouble. This case has significant implications for Netflix, overall entertainment deals, and for DuVernay, a respected figure in the industry.

“When They See Us” tells the story of the wrongful conviction of five New York teenagers who were coerced into confessing to a crime they did not commit. The series highlights the harrowing experiences they endured and their eventual exoneration. The dramatic portrayal earned numerous Emmy nominations and brought attention to the issue of racial injustice within the criminal justice system.

However, the series has also faced criticism for its unsubtle portrayal of the antagonists, particularly Linda Fairstein, a former prosecutor turned mystery novelist and legal commentator. In “When They See Us,” Fairstein is portrayed as biased against the black and Latino teens, dismissing inconsistencies in their confessions and referring to them as “animals.” The character is played Felicity Huffman.

Despite the high-stakes nature of the defamation case and its potential financial consequences, it has received little attention in the media. This is in stark contrast to the recent Dominion lawsuit against Fox News, which resulted in a significant financial settlement. The lack of coverage could be due to the ongoing labor unrest and other headline-grabbing news stories.

For Netflix, this trial poses a significant legal and reputational risk. The outcome could impact how streaming platforms and content creators navigate the balance between creative storytelling and potentially defamatory portrayals. Additionally, DuVernay, known for her previous acclaimed works such as “Selma” and “13th,” could face scrutiny and potential damage to her reputation.

It remains to be seen how this defamation case against Netflix will unfold. As the trial moves forward, it will undoubtedly be closely watched those in the entertainment industry and beyond.

