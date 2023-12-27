AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Undergoes Dramatic Changes for 2024

The renowned AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a fixture in the golfing world for nearly 90 years, is set to undergo significant changes for its 2024 edition. The tournament, now designated as a PGA Tour Signature Event, will feature only half its usual field with no cut, and will take place across two golf courses – Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. These major alterations to the tournament format are seen as a response to the emergence of LIV Golf, a new and controversial circuit backed the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Formerly a pro-am event, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will no longer include amateur players paired with professionals. Instead, 80 pros will compete for three rounds at Pebble Beach Golf Links and one round at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Simultaneously, 80 amateurs, including only a select few from other sports, will participate in a separate division for 36 holes. Exhibition events such as the Celebrity Challenge will no longer be a part of the tournament.

The changes come as a reflection of the shifting landscape in professional golf, with the rise of LIV Golf presenting a potential alternative to the traditional PGA Tour. LIV Golf has garnered attention due to its substantial financial backing and its independence from corporate sponsorships. In response to this threat, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has sought to attract a higher caliber of talent, focusing on the top players in the world rather than celebrity participants.

While the tournament has previously featured an international field, many top-ranked PGA Tour players have opted not to participate. In 2024, only three players from the world’s top 20 will compete in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The tournament’s selection process will now be based on FedExCup points and recent performance, ensuring that the field consists of the 80 best professionals.

The changes to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am mark a significant shift in the tournament’s history and signal a broader effort the PGA Tour to position itself for future growth. By adapting to the evolving landscape of professional golf, the tour aims to maintain its relevance and continue providing high-quality competition for fans and players alike.