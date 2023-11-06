New Social Media Campaign Spotlighting Overlooked Shelter Cats

Ewing, N.J., Nov. 6, 2023 – In celebration of National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, the ARM & HAMMER™ Feline Generous program has launched an innovative social media campaign called “A Day in the Life.” The campaign aims to shed light on the unique and endearing qualities of shelter cats who often go unnoticed for adoption due to various reasons such as age, illness, appearance, or misunderstood personalities. To raise awareness about these purrfectly impurrfect cats and their suitability as pets, popular cat content creators on TikTok have collaborated with the Feline Generous program to produce humorous videos showcasing “a day in the life” of these remarkable feline companions.

To express gratitude towards participating shelters, including Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter in Tuscaloosa, AL, Rafiki’s Rescue in Anaheim, CA, and Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center in Riverside, CA, the ARM & HAMMER™ Feline Generous program will generously donate $10,000 to each organization.

Noted cat behavior consultant, Pam Johnson-Bennett, emphasizes the importance of considering purrfectly impurrfect cats for adoption, which can prove to be a rewarding experience for both the cat and the adopter. Johnson-Bennett dispels the common misconception that cat behavior issues arise from intentional defiance, explaining that these issues often stem from misunderstandings. She highlights the adaptability of cats and their ability to easily adjust to physical limitations. Furthermore, she suggests that older cats, who appreciate your companionship and enjoy cuddling with you, may be an excellent choice for potential adopters.

In continuing their mission to find loving furever homes for purrfectly impurrfect cats across the nation, the ARM & HAMMER™ Feline Generous program has already donated an impressive sum of $200,000 to cat welfare organizations. In 2023 alone, they have directed $50,000 towards this cause. The program has also collaborated with esteemed institutions such as the ASPCA and assisted in the fundraising efforts, contributing $75,000 towards ASPCA shelters during National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month.

In addition to supporting national organizations, Feline Generous has actively backed local shelters in Philadelphia. They sponsored the “Mewtiny on the Moshulu” event organized Mac’s Fund, providing a generous $5,000 donation. Furthermore, they awarded $13,500 to Morris Animal Refuge, one of the nation’s oldest animal refuge organizations.

Lisa Borak, Senior Marketing Director at ARM & HAMMER™ Pet Care, expresses the program’s unwavering dedication to raising awareness about the adoptability of purrfectly impurrfect cats and their efforts to find loving homes. She commends the collaboration with local shelters, national organizations, and content creators, giving these cats the platform they deserve.

The Feline Generous program is an online platform that seamlessly connects individuals with local cat shelters across the country. The program aims to increase adoption rates and generate product and monetary donations, with a specific focus on cats who are often overlooked due to age, illness, appearance, or misunderstood personalities.

Join the conversation and support the cause following the hashtag #FelineGenerous on social media.

FAQs

1. What is the ARM & HAMMER™ Feline Generous program?

The ARM & HAMMER™ Feline Generous program is an initiative aimed at raising awareness about overlooked shelter cats and helping them find loving homes. It connects individuals with local cat shelters, encourages adoption, and generates donations.

2. How can I get involved with the Feline Generous program?

You can get involved following the program on social media, sharing their content, and supporting local cat shelters. Consider adopting a purrfectly impurrfect cat and spreading the word about their unique qualities.

3. Can older cats make good pets?

Absolutely! Older cats can be wonderful companions. They often appreciate a calm and loving home, and they are more likely to be trained and settled in their behavior.