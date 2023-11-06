New Initiative Celebrates Overlooked Shelter Cats

The Feline Generous program, dedicated to helping shelter cats find loving homes, has launched a new social media campaign called “A Day in the Life.” This initiative aims to bring attention to cats who are often overlooked for adoption due to age, illness, appearance, or misunderstood personalities. The campaign features humorous videos created popular cat content creators on TikTok, showcasing the lives of these purrfectly impurrfect cats and why they make wonderful pets.

In addition to raising awareness, the Feline Generous program is also giving back to the participating shelters. Each organization, including the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter, Rafiki’s Rescue, and Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center, will receive a $10,000 donation as a token of appreciation.

“We want people to understand that adopting a purrfectly impurrfect cat can be incredibly rewarding,” says Lisa Borak, Senior Marketing Director of ARM & HAMMER™ Pet Care. “These cats may have unique needs, but they’re just as loving and deserving of a forever home. By showcasing their personalities and highlighting their adaptability, we hope to inspire more people to consider adopting.”

The Feline Generous program has been making a difference since its launch in 2019. Over the years, it has donated a total of $200,000 to cat welfare organizations across the United States. In 2023 alone, the program plans to donate $50,000 to support local shelters and help purrfectly impurrfect cats find their forever homes.

Through collaborations with various organizations, such as the ASPCA, the Feline Generous program has been able to raise funds for shelters and increase awareness about cat adoption. For example, during National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month in June, the program helped the ASPCA raise $75,000 for its shelters. The program has also been involved in local initiatives, sponsoring events and providing donations to organizations like Mac’s Fund and Morris Animal Refuge.

By connecting people with local cat shelters and facilitating adoptions, the Feline Generous program aims to make a positive impact on the lives of shelter cats. Their online platform provides a convenient way to support these cats through product and monetary donations. With a specific focus on cats who are often overlooked, the program is working diligently to ensure that every cat has the chance to find a loving forever home.

Join the conversation and show your support for shelter cats using the hashtag #FelineGenerous.

FAQ

1. How can I get involved with the Feline Generous program?

You can get involved with the Feline Generous program following their social media accounts, sharing their posts, and using the hashtag #FelineGenerous to spread awareness. Additionally, you can donate to local cat shelters or consider adopting a purrfectly impurrfect cat.

2. Are purrfectly impurrfect cats harder to care for?

While purrfectly impurrfect cats may have unique needs, they are not necessarily harder to care for. Many of these cats are just as loving and loyal as any other cat. With a little extra care and understanding, they can easily adapt to their new homes.

3. How can I find a local cat shelter?

The Feline Generous program provides an online platform that easily connects people to a network of local cat shelters across the country. You can visit their website or social media pages to find a shelter near you.

4. How else can I support shelter cats?

In addition to donations and adoption, you can support shelter cats volunteering your time at local shelters or fostering cats in need. These actions can make a significant difference in the lives of these cats and help them find their forever homes.