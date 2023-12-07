Agastya Nanda’s Insightful Decision to Stay Away from Social Media

Summary: Agastya Nanda, the rising star of “The Archies” and grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, recently opened up about his choice to avoid social media. In an interview with NDTV, Agastya shared his candid experiences and revealed the pressures and complexities he faced on these platforms.

Agastya Nanda, despite his acting debut in “The Archies” alongside notable names like Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, has chosen to maintain a low profile on social media. His decision stems from a brief stint on these platforms, where he felt overwhelmed the constant need to curate content.

During his time on social media, Agastya confessed to feeling stressed about what to post, struggling to find the right angles for pictures, and navigating the intricacies of social media culture. In an attempt to make a grand entrance, he even tried a “cool artsy thing,” although he admitted that artistic pursuits were not his forte.

One incident, in particular, served as a turning point for Agastya’s social media journey. He humorously recounted how he created a collage, thinking it would be his “big reveal” to the public. However, the outcome was far from what he expected. Instead of gaining followers, people started unfollowing him. Despite initially reaching 20,000 followers when he made his account public, the follower count plummeted to a mere 500 after the collage post.

This experience made Agastya reassess his presence on social media. Prior to going public, he had maintained a private account with 800 followers. Although switching to a public account initially led to a surge in followers, the ill-fated collage experiment resulted in a significant drop. Faced with the unpredictable dynamics of social media, Agastya ultimately decided that it was best to stay away from the platform altogether.

Agastya Nanda’s insightful decision to distance himself from social media highlights the challenges and pressures faced individuals in the public eye. By opting out of this digital realm, Agastya is keen on focusing more on honing his craft and pursuing meaningful connections outside the confines of social platforms.